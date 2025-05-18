R06 Indianapolis 500 – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying Day 2 Report

PREMA Racing, Shwartzman make history by clinching pole position for the Indianapolis 500

PREMA Racing continues to add to its list of milestones during its debut NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, as Robert Shwartzman clinched pole position for the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 during Sunday’s Firestone Fast Six.

In winning the NTT P1 Award, it marks the first time a rookie has qualified on pole for the Indianapolis 500 in over 40 years, the last being Italian driver Teo Fabi in 1983.

After setting an impressive average speed of 232.584 mph which put him sixth on the leaderboard during day 1 of qualifying, Shwartzman progressed into Sunday’s Top 12 Qualifiers.

The Israeli driver put an impeccable stint in on his first outing of the Speedway on Sunday with his #83 IDRA Group Dallara-Chevy, setting an average speed of 232.008 mph across the four laps. This placed him third on the leaderboard, guaranteeing himself a spot in the Firestone Fast Six.

Advancing into the Firestone Fast Six pole shootout in third, Shwartzman was the fourth driver to take to the track where temperatures were cooler compared to his run earlier in the afternoon. Extremely committed he set a spectacular average speed of 232.790 mph, knocking Indy 500 veteran Takuma Sato off the top spot and provisionally putting himself on pole position.

As the final two drivers completed their four-lap stint, it became clear that Shwartzman was not going to be knocked off the top spot and would start the Greatest Spectacle in Racing from the front row.

With Shwartzman securing the coveted pole position, the team now looks ahead to next weekend’s 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500, hoping to keep up the momentum. Fellow PREMA Racing driver Callum Ilott will line up 23rd for the team’s inaugural entry.

The green flag drops on the 200-lap race at 12:45 ET on Sunday 25 May.

#83 ROBERT SHWARTZMAN

“Well, unbelievable guys we made it. My first ever Indy 500 pole as a rookie with the rookie team PREMA Racing. I mean overall, I just want to say a big thanks to PREMA and to Chevy for their support and for their work. We’ve done a really good job with progressing the car and honestly now I still can’t believe it. Mentally I’m quite exhausted, I just need to digest this whole thing, that I’m going to be starting on pole for the Indy 500. So yeah, just amazing. Big thanks to all the fans for the support and to everybody who was supporting me and believing in me for all these years.” Average speed: 232.790 mph

Starting position Race: P1