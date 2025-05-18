QUALIFYING NOTES – Indianapolis 500
14th: ALEXANDER ROSSI 231.701 mph
16th: ED CARPENTER 231.633 mph
20th: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN 231.438 mph
TRACK: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Oval
LOCATION: Speedway, Indiana, USA
TRACK LAYOUT: 2.5-mile oval
RACE BROADCAST: Sunday, May 25 – 12 p.m. ET (FOX)
ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET
ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet, Qualified 14th: “That was one of the longest qualifying days I’ve ever had here! We were chasing it trying to find what we could to get into the Fast 12 and came up a little bit short. There were some glimmers of hope at various points, but ultimately we didn’t have the balance or the speed to get it done. It’s not a terrible position to start, but I’m really bummed that we aren’t 13th. I think our race car is good and I know we can go forward next week.”
BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991
HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA
RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN
INDY 500 STATS
NUMBER OF STARTS: 9
TOP 5 FINISHES: 6
TOP 10 FINISHES: 7
BEST START: 3rd (2017)
BEST FINISH: 1st (2016)
CAREER STATS
SEASON: 10th
STARTS: 152
WINS: 8
POLES: 7
TOP 5 FINISHES: 50
TOP 10 FINISHES: 93
LAPS LED: 996
OF NOTE:
- Alexander Rossi will start 14th in his first Indianapolis 500 with Ed Carpenter Racing. Rossi narrowly missed out on advancing to today’s Top 12 shootout, making four qualifying attempts yesterday afternoon. The No. 20 Java House Chevrolet was the first of the ECR cars to take to the 2.5-mile oval after drawing the 5th position in the qualifying line. After each four-lap run he sat 12th (231.510 mph), 13th (231.349), 12th (231.701) and 13th (231.673). The very last qualifier of the day bumped Rossi down to 14th, where he will start his 10th Indianapolis 500 next Sunday.
- Rossi burst onto the scene at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2016 as he won the 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500. The Nevada City, California native was the first American rookie to win since 1928. His impressive consistency at IMS includes finishes of 7th or better in seven of his nine starts, including six Top 5s.
- Rossi is looking to continue a strong start to his first season with ECR, including three Top 10 finishes in his first four races with the team. He started sixth in the second race of the season at the Thermal Club, placing ECR in the Firestone Fast 6 for the first time since mid-2022.
- Java House made its on-track debut on Rossi’s No. 20 Chevrolet during his first test with ECR at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in October 2024. The innovative cold brew coffee brand will now serve as Rossi’s primary sponsor at select races throughout the 2025 season, including the 2025 Indianapolis 500. In addition to its versatile Peel n Pour™ single serve beverages, Java House owns and operates cafes in the Indianapolis and Lafayette, IN markets.
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA CHEVROLET
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet, Qualified 20th: “Frustrating day for us. I genuinely believe we had a car fast enough for the Fast 12, but we just missed the balance slightly on our runs. We were set for a third attempt that we felt really good about as conditions were improving, but we missed out by just one car. We’ve got a strong race car, and even though we came up short today, it doesn’t reflect the kind of month the No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet crew is having. Let’s go race.”
BIRTHDAY: June 29, 2000
HOMETOWN:
Copenhagen, Denmark
RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN
INDY 500 STATS
NUMBER OF STARTS: 1
BEST START: 24th (2024)
BEST FINISH: 12th (2024)
CAREER STATS
SEASON: 2nd
STARTS: 19
OF NOTE:
- Christian Rasmussen was the next car in line to make another qualification attempt when the checkered flag waved on Day 1 of Indianapolis 500 qualifications. Rasmussen drew the 29th qualifying position and his first four-lap average of 231.438 mph slotted him into the 14th position provisionally. Aiming to make the Top 12 shootout, Rasmussen made a second attempt with a speed of 231.206 mph. His earlier and faster time held, but he was fully prepared to make one more run. When Day 1 came to a close, Rasmussen was locked into his second Indianapolis 500 field with the 20th starting position.
- Rasmussen holds the distinction of the highest-finishing rookie in the 2024 Indianapolis 500 as he took the checkered flag in 12th. In his first attempt, he started from the 24th position and quickly raced his way forward. His Indy-only No. 33 crew executed skilled and precise pit stops, keeping Rasmussen in the fight on pit lane. He ran in the Top 10 for a majority of the race, including leading the Indianapolis 500.
- The 24-year-old is now in his second NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. The Danish driver joined ECR after winning three championships in four years, including the 2023 INDY NXT title. Rasmussen’s performance in his debut season resulted in his being elevated to the No. 21 Chevrolet for the entirety of the 2025 season and beyond.
- Splenda®, the most recognizable low-calorie sweetener brand in the world, will be featured on Rasmussen’s No. 21 Chevrolet at select races throughout the 2025 season, including the Indianapolis 500. Since Splenda’s launch in 1991, more than 100 billion yellow packets have been sold. Coincidentally, Splenda’s packaging facility and ECR’s race shop are both on Georgetown Road in Indianapolis with locations less than one mile apart.
ED CARPENTER, NO. 33 SPLENDA STEVIA CHEVROLET
ED CARPENTER, No. 33 Splenda Stevia Chevrolet, Qualified 16th: “Qualifying weekend can make you feel very high and low. We did not get the results that I expect from myself or the group. So we are hurting at the moment, but there is still a lot left to accomplish next weekend, and we will keep fighting to the finish. I am thankful for a hard working and dedicated group of people and wish we could have got them more today.”
BIRTHDAY: March 3, 1981
HOMETOWN: Indianapolis, IN
RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN
INDY 500 STATS
NUMBER OF STARTS: 21
TOP 5 FINISHES: 3
TOP 10 FINISHES: 5
BEST START: 1st (2013, 2014, 2018)
BEST FINISH: 2nd (2018)
CAREER STATS
SEASON: 2nd
STARTS: 19
OF NOTE:
- For his 22nd Indianapolis 500, Ed Carpenter drew the 22nd position in yesterday’s qualifying line. After his first four lap run with an average of 231.392 mph, Carpenter sat 14th behind Rossi in 12th and Rasmussen in 13th. Aiming for the Fast 12, Carpenter made a second qualification attempt and went even faster, with his next four-lap average of 231.633 mph moving him up the pylon. At the end of Day 1 of qualifying, Carpenter’s No. 33 Splenda Stevia Chevrolet sat 16th overall.
- The Indianapolis native solidified his status as a hometown favorite by winning the Indy 500 pole position in 2013 and 2014; in 2018, he became just the 10th driver to collect three or more Indy 500 poles in the century-plus history of the race. Some of his strongest finishes have come in recent years, including a runner-up finish after leading the most laps in 2018 and a 5th place in 2021.
- Carpenter is the only individual in the 33-car field who handles both the responsibility of driving the racecar while owning and operating his own team. The 44-year-old has competed exclusively in the oval events since 2014 but will focus his driving talents on only the Indianapolis 500 in 2025. Carpenter has over 200 NTT INDYCAR SERIES starts and 24 Top 10 finishes since starting his own team. He also led at least one race for 14 of 15 consecutive seasons.
- The No. 33 Chevrolet carries Indiana brands Splenda® Stevia and Liquid Science by Java House. Splenda® Stevia is grown in Florida, where the stevia plants are sweetened by sunshine and fresh air. Buzzing bees lend a helping hand in pollinating, while Splenda’s dedicated team selects the best stevia plants for a great tasting zero calorie sweetener. Liquid Science Hydration Pods are formulated to deliver optimal hydration with a scientifically balanced blend of electrolytes, ensuring rapid rehydration and replenishment during and after intense physical activity.