QUALIFYING NOTES – Indianapolis 500

14th: ALEXANDER ROSSI 231.701 mph 16th: ED CARPENTER 231.633 mph 20th: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN 231.438 mph ﻿TRACK: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Oval LOCATION: Speedway, Indiana, USA ﻿TRACK LAYOUT: 2.5-mile oval RACE BROADCAST: Sunday, May 25 – 12 p.m. ET (FOX)

ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet, Qualified 14th: “That was one of the longest qualifying days I’ve ever had here! We were chasing it trying to find what we could to get into the Fast 12 and came up a little bit short. There were some glimmers of hope at various points, but ultimately we didn’t have the balance or the speed to get it done. It’s not a terrible position to start, but I’m really bummed that we aren’t 13th. I think our race car is good and I know we can go forward next week.”

BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991

HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA

RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN INDY 500 STATS

NUMBER OF STARTS: 9

TOP 5 FINISHES: 6

TOP 10 FINISHES: 7

BEST START: 3rd (2017)

BEST FINISH: 1st (2016) CAREER STATS

SEASON: 10th

STARTS: 152

WINS: 8

POLES: 7

TOP 5 FINISHES: 50

TOP 10 FINISHES: 93

LAPS LED: 996 OF NOTE: Alexander Rossi will start 14th in his first Indianapolis 500 with Ed Carpenter Racing. Rossi narrowly missed out on advancing to today’s Top 12 shootout, making four qualifying attempts yesterday afternoon. The No. 20 Java House Chevrolet was the first of the ECR cars to take to the 2.5-mile oval after drawing the 5th position in the qualifying line. After each four-lap run he sat 12th (231.510 mph), 13th (231.349), 12th (231.701) and 13th (231.673). The very last qualifier of the day bumped Rossi down to 14th, where he will start his 10th Indianapolis 500 next Sunday.

Rossi burst onto the scene at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2016 as he won the 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500. The Nevada City, California native was the first American rookie to win since 1928. His impressive consistency at IMS includes finishes of 7th or better in seven of his nine starts, including six Top 5s.

Rossi is looking to continue a strong start to his first season with ECR, including three Top 10 finishes in his first four races with the team. He started sixth in the second race of the season at the Thermal Club, placing ECR in the Firestone Fast 6 for the first time since mid-2022.

Java House made its on-track debut on Rossi’s No. 20 Chevrolet during his first test with ECR at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in October 2024. The innovative cold brew coffee brand will now serve as Rossi’s primary sponsor at select races throughout the 2025 season, including the 2025 Indianapolis 500. In addition to its versatile Peel n Pour™ single serve beverages, Java House owns and operates cafes in the Indianapolis and Lafayette, IN markets.

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA CHEVROLET

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet, Qualified 20th: “Frustrating day for us. I genuinely believe we had a car fast enough for the Fast 12, but we just missed the balance slightly on our runs. We were set for a third attempt that we felt really good about as conditions were improving, but we missed out by just one car. We’ve got a strong race car, and even though we came up short today, it doesn’t reflect the kind of month the No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet crew is having. Let’s go race.”

BIRTHDAY: June 29, 2000

HOMETOWN:

Copenhagen, Denmark RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN INDY 500 STATS

NUMBER OF STARTS: 1

BEST START: 24th (2024)

BEST FINISH: 12th (2024) CAREER STATS

SEASON: 2nd

STARTS: 19 OF NOTE: Christian Rasmussen was the next car in line to make another qualification attempt when the checkered flag waved on Day 1 of Indianapolis 500 qualifications. Rasmussen drew the 29th qualifying position and his first four-lap average of 231.438 mph slotted him into the 14th position provisionally. Aiming to make the Top 12 shootout, Rasmussen made a second attempt with a speed of 231.206 mph. His earlier and faster time held, but he was fully prepared to make one more run. When Day 1 came to a close, Rasmussen was locked into his second Indianapolis 500 field with the 20th starting position.

Rasmussen holds the distinction of the highest-finishing rookie in the 2024 Indianapolis 500 as he took the checkered flag in 12th. In his first attempt, he started from the 24th position and quickly raced his way forward. His Indy-only No. 33 crew executed skilled and precise pit stops, keeping Rasmussen in the fight on pit lane. He ran in the Top 10 for a majority of the race, including leading the Indianapolis 500.

The 24-year-old is now in his second NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. The Danish driver joined ECR after winning three championships in four years, including the 2023 INDY NXT title. Rasmussen’s performance in his debut season resulted in his being elevated to the No. 21 Chevrolet for the entirety of the 2025 season and beyond.

Splenda®, the most recognizable low-calorie sweetener brand in the world, will be featured on Rasmussen’s No. 21 Chevrolet at select races throughout the 2025 season, including the Indianapolis 500. Since Splenda’s launch in 1991, more than 100 billion yellow packets have been sold. Coincidentally, Splenda’s packaging facility and ECR’s race shop are both on Georgetown Road in Indianapolis with locations less than one mile apart.

ED CARPENTER, NO. 33 SPLENDA STEVIA CHEVROLET

ED CARPENTER, No. 33 Splenda Stevia Chevrolet, Qualified 16th: “Qualifying weekend can make you feel very high and low. We did not get the results that I expect from myself or the group. So we are hurting at the moment, but there is still a lot left to accomplish next weekend, and we will keep fighting to the finish. I am thankful for a hard working and dedicated group of people and wish we could have got them more today.”