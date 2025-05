By Dan Layton Felix Rosenqvist leads through the Fast 12 with the other five going for pole later today: Pato O’Ward, Robert Shwartzman, Scott Dixon, Alex Palou, Takuma Sato. Five different teams (Meyer Shank Racing, Arrow McLaren, Prema, Chip Ganassi Racing, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) split four Honda and two Chevrolet. Photo by Travis Hinkle…



Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here