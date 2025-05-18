Selected quotes from qualifying for the 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge from FOX Sports and the IMS Radio Network’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES coverage and the DEX Imaging Media Center post-qualifying press conference from the front row, the last chance qualifiers are below. Couple quick notes beforehand, per INDYCAR: Robert Shwartzman is the first Indianapolis…
Indy 500 – Sunday – Front Row and Last Row Quotes; Qualifying Results and Race Pit Layout
