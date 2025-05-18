Arrow McLaren 2025 Indy 500 Qualifying Day 2 Report

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Practice date: Sunday, May 18

Round: 6/17

Total laps: 200

Total race distance: 500 mi/804.7 km

Length: 2.5 mi/4.0 km

Number of turns: 4

Session start times:

Practice: Monday (5/19), 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT on FS1

Monday (5/19), 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT on FS1 Carb Day Practice: Friday (5/23), 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT on FS1

Friday (5/23), 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT on FS1 Pit Stop Competition: Sunday (5/23), 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EDT on FS1

TUNE IN: Sunday, May 25, coverage beginning at 10:00 a.m. EDT on FOX

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Qualifying Result: P3

Top 12 Qualifying: P2, 232.186 mph

Lap 1: 232.799 mph

Lap 2: 231.618 mph

Lap 3: 232.103 mph

Lap 4: 232.229 mph

Average: 232.186 mph

Firestone Fast 6 Qualifying: P3, 232.098 mph

Lap 1: 232.490 mph

Lap 2: 232.060 mph

Lap 3: 231.949 mph

Lap 4: 231.894 mph

Average: 232.098 mph

“I’ve never been on the front row for an Indy 500, so this is great. This is literally what I wanted. I told my family yesterday that my goal was to be starting on the outside of the front row. Obviously, I would’ve loved pole, but it’s a tall task. You just never know here, it’s always a surprise. I think it’s phenomenal what Prema and Shwartzman have done, it’s an incredible story. As for us, we’re right there. We’ve had a quick car all month, and we’re going to continue to have it in the race. We’re going to keep working on that and see what we can make happen.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Qualifying Result: P8, 231.360 mph

Lap 1: 231.572 mph

Lap 2: 231.600 mph

Lap 3: 231.173 mph

Lap 4: 231.097 mph

Average: 231.360 mph

“That was a pretty good day. We went out to the Top 12 run not knowing what to expect with the balance, and we ended up a lot more pushy than we were this morning. We wanted to give Pato some of that information for his run, and he made it through to the Firestone Fast 6. Congrats to the No. 5 team. At the end of the day, the No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet will start eighth, which is a lot better than I’ve previously done here. A lot of good to come.”

Tony Kanaan, Team Principal

“It’s been a solid month so far, and qualifying all cars into the field is the goal. If you look at our qualifying results last year, we had three cars in the top twelve, and today we put two there, but we’re in the front row. Different year, different conditions. But you’ve got Nolan as a rookie in the race because he didn’t make it through qualifying last year. With Kyle, we went a bit conservative considering the circumstances throughout the past week. Christian is new to the team doing a great job for us; he’s never really had a strong car at the Speedway, so his laps were pretty impressive. We cannot deny that with our group of drivers we have that Pato is the most experienced and due for the front row. We knew that he could deliver for us. I’m happy with the result, although the race car driver in me is a little mad we’re not on pole, but it’s Pato’s first front row start. So that’s gratifying to see. At the end of the day, it’s a great story for INDYCAR, and congrats to Prema. It’s very hard to do as competitive as this series is. I’m proud of everyone on this Arrow McLaren team. We’ve been setting the tone with our campaign this month with the white cars, and you can see all the papaya fans out here. The crowd was crazy today. Now we get to take the front row photo tomorrow, and Pato and the team are going to enjoy that. Then we’ll win the race next week.”