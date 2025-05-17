Tomorrow at the Track: Sunday, May 18

Sunday, May 18

NDIANAPOLIS (Saturday, May 17, 2025) – Information about 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge PPG Presents Armed Forces Qualifying track activity Sunday, May 18 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

SCHEDULE (All times local):

10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Public gates open

1-3 p.m.: Practice. Top 12 Qualifying participants from 1-2 p.m., Last Chance Qualifying participants from 2-3 p.m.

4:05 p.m.: Top 12 Qualifying

5:15-6:15 p.m.: Last Chance Qualifying

6:25 p.m.: Firestone Fast Six Qualifying

TICKETS: General Admission tickets are $35. The general admission ticket will provide the opportunity to move between the IMS infield viewing mounds and first-come, first-served access to selected grandstands to view racing action from different vantage points. Free entry for all military personnel with a valid military ID. Children 15 and under are admitted free with a paying adult. Separate ticket required for entry each day.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN (10 a.m.-7 p.m.): Gate 1, Gate 2, Gate 3, Gate 4, Gate 6S, Gate 7, Gate 7S, Gate 9, Gate 10, Gate 10A, Gate 11A

PARKING: Free public parking is available in Turn 3 and Lot 7 (North 40). Free ADA accessible parking is available in the following lots: West Museum Lot, Flag Lot, Tower Lot, Northwest Gravel Lot and Lot 7 (North 40). Free motorcycle parking is available in South Carousel Lot. Paid parking is available for $10 in Lot 2, Main Gate Lot, Lot 3P and $20 in Gate 1. Paid ADA parking is available for $10 in Lot 2 and Lot 3P and $20 in Gate 1 Lot.

CASHLESS OPERATIONS: The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a cashless facility. Please be prepared to complete your ticket, credentials, parking, concession and merchandise purchases with ease during your event via debit or credit card.

Tap-to-pay phone payments will be accepted, as will credit and debit transactions. Cash-to-Card machines, which convert paper money onto a temporary debit card, will be located in the IMS Museum, Pagoda Plaza and outside Turn 1 by concessions stand 7. These funds can be spent inside the venue, outside the venue, online or anywhere in the world where Mastercard/Visa debit cards are accepted.

MUSEUM: The IMS Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission tickets are $25, seniors (55 and over) are $23, and military (former and active) are $18. Tickets can be purchased online at https://imsmuseum.org/tickets/. Gate admission must be purchased as well as Museum admission.