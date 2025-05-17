PREMA Racing announces Indy 500 partnership with IDRA Group

PREMA Racing is proud to announce that Italian die-casting machines manufacturer IDRA Group will be supporting the team for its maiden run at the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, the Indianapolis 500, as an Official Partner, and its identity will be featured on the sides of the PREMA-prepared NTT INDYCAR SERIES machinery driven by Robert Shwartzman and Callum Ilott.

Founded in 1946 by Adamo Pasotti, IDRA is a benchmark company in the die casting of nonferrous alloys in Italy, in Europe, and worldwide. In addition to being an excellent company with a focus on innovation and high technology, the company underwent a successful international expansion. IDRA has been based at its traditional North American home in Kokomo Indiana for the last 27 years, and has continued to thrive and expand thanks to world-renowned solutions like the Giga Press.

While the team is making its first steps in America’s fastest and most competitive single-seater series, partnering with a company with so much US success as IDRA makes everyone at PREMA proud and determined to follow in the same successful path. Faced with the world’s most competitive, challenging and historical race, steeped in the legendary tradition of motorsport, the team knows it can count on the ideal partner to rise to the occasion.

The challenge for the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge has started early this week with Practice, and it is set to continue with qualifying on Saturday and Sunday.

Piers Phillips – CEO, PREMA Racing INDYCAR

“Partnering with IDRA Group is a great match for us. Working with such an amazing Italian company that has had so much success in Europe and around the world is a great inspiration. We are working tirelessly to be ready for qualifying and the race in this amazing event, and having the IDRA brand on our cars will add even more positive motivation.”

John Stokes – General Manager IDRA Group

“This is a proud day for the IDRA Group to become part of the 2025 Indy 500, Italy to Indianapolis, let’s go!”