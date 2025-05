Indy 500 – Saturday Qualifying – First Time Through

By Dan Layton 28-Marcus Ericsson-W, Allegra® Andretti Global Honda Warmup 218.640 Lap 1 232.123 Lap 2 232.442 Lap 3 232.150 – hits hybrid Lap 4 231.814 – slight lift in Turn 2 Average 232.132 Position 1st for now (thanks Captain Obvious!) Notes Solid run, but thinks he will go again 5-Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Warmup 217.7798 Lap 1 232.852 Lap 2 232.867 Lap 3 232.790 – hybrid…



