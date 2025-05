Selected quotes from NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers to FOX Sports reporters Georgia Henneberry and Kevin Lee after first runs of qualifying for the 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge are below. 28-Marcus Ericsson-W, Allegra® Andretti Global Honda “We were a bit different balance from this morning. Sun has warmed it up. Not the cleanest run….



Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here