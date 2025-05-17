Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Honda Message Points

May 16, 2025 — Speedway, IN

Speedway, IN

Saturday, May 17, 2025 11 AM FS1 | 1:30 PM FS2 | 4 PM Fox

Sunday, May 18, 2025 4 PM Fox

All times Eastern

What to Watch for in Qualifying for the Indianapolis 500

Practice Makes Perfect: Honda teams and drivers completed four days of practice this week leading up to qualifying. Alex Palou led the NTT INDYCAR SERIES combined practice times across the first three days with a speed of 227.546 MPH. Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood led the non-tow speeds in his #27 Honda with a speed of 222.760 MPH. Honda drivers notched the top four fastest non-tow speeds on Friday—running with increased boost levels—led by Scott Dixon, followed by Palou, Kirkwood and Kirkwood’s Andretti teammate Colton Herta.

Pushing for Pole Position: Honda has 14 poles in 25 Indianapolis 500 races, most recently with Palou in 2023. Prior to 2024, Honda drivers had qualified on the pole for the previous four consecutive Indianapolis 500s. The streak started in 2020 with Marco Andretti leading the field. Scott Dixon qualified on the pole in both 2021-22, followed by Palou in 2023. Other Honda Indy 500 pole winners include Buddy Rice (2004), Tony Kanaan (2005), Sam Hornish Jr. (2006), Helio Castroneves (2007, 2009, 2010), Scott Dixon (2008, 2017), Alex Tagliani (2011) and James Hinchcliffe (2016).

Qualifying at the Indianapolis 500: Qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 operates differently to the other NTT INDYCAR SERIES races. With only 33 spots and 34 qualifiers, the fight is to make it into the field as much as it is to qualify up front. Positions are determined by the highest average speed over four laps of the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Qualifying on Saturday will lock in positions 13-30, as well as determining who will advance to Top 12 qualifying show, and those that will be fighting for the last positions on the grid. Sunday begins with the Top 12 shootout, determining positions 7-12, as well as those moving on to the Firestone Fast Six. That is followed by Last Chance qualifying, where the final row of the grid will be determined—as well as the driver that will not partake in next week’s Indy 500. Finally, Sunday will close with the Firestone Fast Six, where the six fastest drivers will vie for pole position for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500.

The Alex Palou Show: The reigning and three-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion has started his 2025 championship run with an impressive four wins in the first five races. His worst finish this year is a second place at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach—finishing behind Honda driver Kyle Kirkwood, giving Honda five wins in a row to start the year. However, the driver of the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda has yet to win on an oval. He came close to winning the Indy 500 in 2021—finishing second to Helio Castroneves—and sat on the pole here in 2023. The Spaniard is looking for 500 glory and to continue his impressive start to the year.

2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Honda Lineup

Andretti Global #26 Colton Herta (W)

#27 Kyle Kirkwood (W)

#28 Marcus Ericsson (I) (W)

#98 Marco Andretti (W) Chip Ganassi Racing # 8 Kyffin Simpson

# 9 Scott Dixon (C) (I) (W)

#10 Alex Palou (C) (W) Dale Coyne Racing #18 Rinus VeeKay (W)

#51 Jacob Abel (R) Meyer Shank Racing #60 Felix Rosenqvist (W)

#66 Marcus Armstrong

#06 Helio Castroneves (I) (W) Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing #15 Graham Rahal (W)

#30 Devlin DeFrancesco

#45 Louis Foster (R)

#75 Takuma Sato (I) (W)

C—Series Champion I—Indianapolis 500 winner W—Race Winner R—Series Rookie

Where to Watch

Television coverage of qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 begins Saturday, May 17th on FS1. Continuing coverage will air at 1:30 PM at FS2, and then on Fox at 4 PM ET.

Sunday’s Top 12, Fast Six and Bump Day qualifying will air on Sunday, May 18th on Fox beginning at 4 PM ET.

