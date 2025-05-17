HUNTER-REAY, HARVEY PREPARE FOR INDY 500 QUALIFYING WITH HOT, WINDY FRIDAY WEATHER IN THEIR DRR/CUSICK MOTORSPORTS CHEVROLETS

Due to windy conditions, Hunter-Reay and Harvey take just one qualifying practice run on Friday.

SPEEDWAY, IN (May 16, 2025) – It wasn’t an easy day for the racers in “Fast Friday” action at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as hot, windy weather conditions proved to be a handful with several competitors as they prepared for Saturday’s Indy 500 qualifying.

Ryan Hunter-Reay and Jack Harvey, the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports drivers, were ready at the famed two and a half mile oval when the six-hour practice session began and both immediately posted solid runs of 229.355 miles per hour for Ryan in the No. 23 DRR/Cusick Motorsports Wedbush Chevrolet and 229.013 for Jack in the No. 24 DRR/Cusick Motorsports INVST Chevrolet. The team decided to sit out the majority of the day as the weather became increasingly more difficult.

With Gary Wedbush of Wedbush Securities and Financial and Scott and Laura Jarred of INVST in attendance Friday, both drivers as well as team principals Dennis Reinbold and Don Cusick were able to explain the qualifying process for the weekend in the garage area, while the crew prepared for another qualifying simulation.

However, incidents by Kyffin Simpson and Kyle Larson changed the team’s plans for a late day qualifying run and the team decided to wait until Saturday for additional preparation.

In the Friday night Qualifying Draw, young Rocsen Hunter-Reay, Ryan’s middle son, picked the No. 6 position for Saturday qualifying, while the Jarreds selected the No. 7 spot for Harvey’s qualifying attempt.

Saturday’s events begin with an 8:30 a.m. EDT practice and qualifications opening at 11 a.m. and concluding at 5:45 p.m.

“Today we went out early and took a pretty conservative four-lap run,” said Hunter-Reay. “Just a balance run really, and we had a good read on that. We thought we might go out late in the day. Unfortunately, conditions deteriorated and there are a lot of mistakes being made out there. So, we decided to play it safe and roll it out Saturday for qualifying. Looking forward to Saturday’s qualifications.”

“The wind and the track temp were aggressive later in the day,” said Harvey. We were balancing the risk and reward then. We were just trying to be methodical about our day, and the first runs early were okay. I think the wind could be a little different on Saturday. The qualifying draw will be important for Saturday. Hoping we get an early draw like everyone wants, but it was smart to sit out the late part of practice today.”