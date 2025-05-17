Day 4: Meyer Shank Racing Indianapolis 500 Practice Report

Indianapolis, Ind. (16 May 2025) – On the eve of Indy 500 Qualifying weekend, drivers took to the track for “Fast Friday,” where engines are boosted and practice qualifying runs take place.

Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) drivers Felix Rosenqvist (No. 60 SiriusXM Honda), Marcus Armstrong (No. 66 Spectrum Honda) and Helio Castroneves (No. 06 Cleveland-Cliffs Honda) completed a combined 225 laps around the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Thursday.

Marcus Armstrong – No. 66 Spectrum Honda

Top Speed: 231.568 mph

Qualifying Draw: 9

“Solid day in the office. Car is strong. Tomorrow’s going to be fun. It’s going to be windy, though, so we’re in for a challenge no matter what.”

Felix Rosenqvist – No. 60 SiriusXM Honda

Top Speed: 231.389 mph

Qualifying Draw: 13

“The car feels good. It’s been a bit of a hectic day – we’ve been working on the car a lot in the garage. Our run was really good and it was our first run of the day. We can definitely improve on it but I think we had the second best 4-lap average. We were a little worried if the car was going to run well, everything was kind of new but it was great. All the engineers and mechanics are working really hard to get it done.”

Helio Castroneves – No. 06 Cleveland-Cliffs Honda

Top Speed: 230.643 mph

Qualifying Draw: 20

“A good day. Very happy and the team did a great job to put everything together. We did about 3 attempts today, which is great. On the last one, the track improved a little bit, but still we were able to reach the speed comfortably. I like what we did in the last run because it’s probably going to set up for tomorrow’s weather and that should be really good.”