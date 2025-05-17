Cusick Motorsports Fast Friday Report

SPEEDWAY, INDIANA (MAY 16, 2025) – Dreyer and Reinbold/Cusick Motorsports wrapped up a focused and productive practice week with a promising Fast Friday that saw both drivers complete solid qualifying simulations. The team now turns its attention to the Indy 500 qualifying weekend with confidence and momentum.



Throughout the week, the team’s pair of drivers – Jack Harvey, in the No. 24 DRR Cusick INVST Chevrolet and 2012 Indy 500 winner Ryan Hunter Reay behind the wheel of the No. 23 DRR Cusick Wedbush Securities Chevrolet – and their crews steadily built speed, collected valuable data, and fine-tuned the car under a wide range of weather conditions. From race trim simulations early in the week to qualifying prep runs during Fast Friday’s turbo boost increase, the team remained locked in on continuous progress.

At the end of the day’s running, each of the 34 drivers drew the position in which they would qualify on Saturday. Harvey drew the number 7, which means he will be the 7th driver to attempt a qualifying for the Indianapolis 500. Hunter-Reay drew the number 6.

Hunter- Reay reflected on his fast Friday and looked ahead to qualifying, “Today we went out early and took a pretty conservative four-lap run. Just a balance run really, and we had a good read on that. We thought we might go out late in the day. Unfortunately, conditions deteriorated and there are a lot of mistakes being made out there. So, we decided to play it safe and roll it out Saturday for qualifying. Looking forward to Saturday’s qualifications.”

Harvey shared his perspective on the day’s challenges. “The wind and the track temp were aggressive later in the day. We were balancing the risk and reward then. We were just trying to be methodical about our day, and the first runs early were okay. I think the wind could be a little different on Saturday.” He also commented on the qualifying order’s impact, “The qualifying draw will be important for Saturday. Hoping we get an early draw like everyone wants. But it was smart to sit out the late part of practice today.”

Cusick Motorsports enters the weekend prepared and motivated to secure a strong starting position for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500.