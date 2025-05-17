Arrow McLaren 2025 Indy 500 Fast Friday Report

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Practice date: Friday, May 16

Round: 6/17

Total laps: 200

Total race distance: 500 mi/804.7 km

Length: 2.5 mi/4.0 km

Number of turns: 4

Session start times:

Practice: Saturday (5/17), 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. EDT on FS2

Saturday (5/17), 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. EDT on FS2 Qualifying Day 1: Saturday (5/17), 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EDT on FOX/FS1/FS2

Saturday (5/17), 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EDT on FOX/FS1/FS2 Practice: Sunday (5/18), 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EDT on FS2

Sunday (5/18), 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EDT on FS2 Qualifying Day 2: Sunday (5/18), 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. EDT on FOX

Sunday (5/18), 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. EDT on FOX Practice: Monday (5/19), 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT on FS1

Monday (5/19), 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT on FS1 Carb Day Practice: Friday (5/23), 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT on FS1

Friday (5/23), 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT on FS1 Pit Stop Competition: Sunday (5/23), 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EDT on FS1

TUNE IN: Sunday, May 25, coverage beginning at 10:00 a.m. EDT on FOX

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: P7, 231.815 mph

Total laps: 18



“Obviously, it was a positive to end the day on a high note. We were buying our time and making sure that we were in the right window. We evaluated everything and made sure we were all happy. Went back out at the end and was much happier. We’re familiar with what the car is doing, and turned some good laps in. There’s always a bit of luck of the draw with the qualifying order, but we’re feeling confident going into tomorrow.

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: P23, 230.441 mph

Total laps: 6

“Short day for us today. The conditions are different than what it’s going to be like for Qualifying. We just wanted to check on all the little details that we need to make sure we get right, and we’ll be ready to go out tomorrow.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: P30, 229.095 mph

Total laps: 12

“It didn’t go where we wanted it to go from a weather perspective. The track conditions were really bad for most of the day so we had decided to sit it out. It wouldn’t correlate to tomorrow, but we got the car to a happy window and got a four-lap run at the end. We know what we have tomorrow, and we didn’t waste too much time knowing what the conditions were today. We think we’ll be fast for the conditions tomorrow, and that’s when it matters.”

Kyle Larson, No. 17 HendrickCars.com Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: P33, 214.223 mph

Total laps: 4

“Thankfully the crash wasn’t too bad. It’s just a bummer to spin and hurt the car again, but I think we’ll be fine. We wanted to come back out, make sure we were up to speed and see that the car was fine, and thankfully it was. We’re hoping for a better day tomorrow.”