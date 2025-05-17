Arrow McLaren 2025 Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Day 1 Report

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Practice date: Saturday, May 17

Round: 6/17

Total laps: 200

Total race distance: 500 mi/804.7 km

Length: 2.5 mi/4.0 km

Number of turns: 4

Session start times:

Practice: Sunday (5/18), 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EDT on FS2

Sunday (5/18), 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EDT on FS2 Qualifying Day 2: Sunday (5/18), 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. EDT on FOX

Sunday (5/18), 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. EDT on FOX Practice: Monday (5/19), 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT on FS1

Monday (5/19), 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT on FS1 Carb Day Practice: Friday (5/23), 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT on FS1

Friday (5/23), 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT on FS1 Pit Stop Competition: Sunday (5/23), 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EDT on FS1

TUNE IN: Sunday, May 25, coverage beginning at 10:00 a.m. EDT on FOX

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Qualifying Result: P4 (Advances to Top 12 Qualifying)

Lap 1: 232.852 mph

Lap 2: 232.867 mph

Lap 3: 232.790 mph

Lap 4: 232.772 mph

Average: 232.820 mph

“We didn’t really feel the need to practice this morning; I felt the car was pretty stout. I’m happy with the work that we’ve done all month. The guys and girls at Arrow McLaren and Team Chevy have really given me a fantastic car to work with and I got it to where I needed it. I don’t know how much more consistent we can get than that. It was the best Indy 500 qualifying run I’ve ever had.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Qualifying Result: P12 (Advances to Top 12 Qualifying)

Lap 1: 231.777 mph

Lap 2: 232.085 mph

Lap 3: 231.649 mph

Lap 4: 231.724 mph

Average: 231.809 mph

“It was a good day. I think we started a bit on the back foot, but we had a very good second run which got us into the Fast 12 for tomorrow. I’m very happy and think we can carry that momentum into tomorrow. We’ll see if we can find some speed in the car and make tomorrow interesting.”

Kyle Larson, No. 17 HendrickCars.com Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Qualifying Result: P21

Lap 1: 231.946 mph

Lap 2: 231.432 mph

Lap 3: 231.152 mph

Lap 4: 230.779 mph

Average: 231.326 mph

“After the first run, I was a bit nervous that I might be one of the guys battling for the final spots. Obviously, we’d love to be in the Fast 12 again, but overall a good day with two runs in. I felt pretty balanced, but that comes with a compromise of a bit of speed. I had a bad restart last year and fell back toward this starting position, and we were able to fight our way forward. We’ll be ready to execute some good laps and have a good result.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Qualifying Result: P26

Lap 1: 230.975 mph

Lap 2: 230.798 mph

Lap 3: 230.390 mph

Lap 4: 230.123 mph

Average: 230.571 mph

“It was a bit of a disappointing and confusing day for us. We’re in the show, and we’ll be fine come race day, but I’m not sure why we were so slow. The balance was good. I did four laps flat, and we’re just missing something on outright speed. I don’t think that will translate to race day, though, and I have full confidence we’ll figure it out, but we’re not where we want to start.”