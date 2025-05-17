Arrow McLaren 2025 Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Day 1 Report
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Practice date: Saturday, May 17
Round: 6/17
Total laps: 200
Total race distance: 500 mi/804.7 km
Length: 2.5 mi/4.0 km
Number of turns: 4
Session start times:
- Practice: Sunday (5/18), 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EDT on FS2
- Qualifying Day 2: Sunday (5/18), 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. EDT on FOX
- Practice: Monday (5/19), 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT on FS1
- Carb Day Practice: Friday (5/23), 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT on FS1
- Pit Stop Competition: Sunday (5/23), 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EDT on FS1
TUNE IN: Sunday, May 25, coverage beginning at 10:00 a.m. EDT on FOX
Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Qualifying Result: P4 (Advances to Top 12 Qualifying)
- Lap 1: 232.852 mph
- Lap 2: 232.867 mph
- Lap 3: 232.790 mph
- Lap 4: 232.772 mph
- Average: 232.820 mph
“We didn’t really feel the need to practice this morning; I felt the car was pretty stout. I’m happy with the work that we’ve done all month. The guys and girls at Arrow McLaren and Team Chevy have really given me a fantastic car to work with and I got it to where I needed it. I don’t know how much more consistent we can get than that. It was the best Indy 500 qualifying run I’ve ever had.”
Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Qualifying Result: P12 (Advances to Top 12 Qualifying)
- Lap 1: 231.777 mph
- Lap 2: 232.085 mph
- Lap 3: 231.649 mph
- Lap 4: 231.724 mph
- Average: 231.809 mph
“It was a good day. I think we started a bit on the back foot, but we had a very good second run which got us into the Fast 12 for tomorrow. I’m very happy and think we can carry that momentum into tomorrow. We’ll see if we can find some speed in the car and make tomorrow interesting.”
Kyle Larson, No. 17 HendrickCars.com Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Qualifying Result: P21
- Lap 1: 231.946 mph
- Lap 2: 231.432 mph
- Lap 3: 231.152 mph
- Lap 4: 230.779 mph
- Average: 231.326 mph
“After the first run, I was a bit nervous that I might be one of the guys battling for the final spots. Obviously, we’d love to be in the Fast 12 again, but overall a good day with two runs in. I felt pretty balanced, but that comes with a compromise of a bit of speed. I had a bad restart last year and fell back toward this starting position, and we were able to fight our way forward. We’ll be ready to execute some good laps and have a good result.”
Nolan Siegel, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Qualifying Result: P26
- Lap 1: 230.975 mph
- Lap 2: 230.798 mph
- Lap 3: 230.390 mph
- Lap 4: 230.123 mph
- Average: 230.571 mph
“It was a bit of a disappointing and confusing day for us. We’re in the show, and we’ll be fine come race day, but I’m not sure why we were so slow. The balance was good. I did four laps flat, and we’re just missing something on outright speed. I don’t think that will translate to race day, though, and I have full confidence we’ll figure it out, but we’re not where we want to start.”