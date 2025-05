By Dan Layton We’re had our first significant wall impact just before 1 p.m. as Kyffin Simpson, on his first flying lap of a qualifying sim in the No. 8 Journie Rewards Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, lost control in the middle of Turn 4 and made hard impact with the SAFER barrier. For a brief…



Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here