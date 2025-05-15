Turtle Wax Named IMS Partner, Official Sponsor of Fast Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, May 15, 2025) – Turtle Wax, a world-renowned brand in car care, announced a multiyear collaboration with Indianapolis Motor Speedway that includes a presenting sponsorship of Fast Friday at the Racing Capital of the World.

Fast Friday presented by Turtle Wax will take place Friday, May 16. It is the final practice and the last opportunity for teams to test and refine their setups before PPG Presents Armed Forces Qualifying for the 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18.

“The increased boost levels available on Fast Friday make it one of the most exciting practice days in the lead-up the Indianapolis 500,” INDYCAR and IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “The partnership with Turtle Wax provides a boost to the day for fans and teams alike.”

The Turtle Wax story started with the launch of the first-ever bottled car wax in 1944. More than 75 years later, Turtle Wax still captures the attention of the car care industry with a wide range of products for cleaning, shining and protecting vehicles inside and out, including washes, waxes, interior cleaners and other detailing products.

As part of the relationship, Turtle Wax will provide products for the entire fleet of IMS event vehicles.

“We’re thrilled about this alliance between two iconic Midwest-based brands – Turtle Wax and Indianapolis Motor Speedway – each with a rich history in the automotive world,” Turtle Wax Chief Marketing Officer Daren Herbert said. “As part of this collaboration, Turtle Wax products will help maintain the IMS fleet, continuing our legacy of trusted performance related to any vehicle’s appearance, so IMS can stay focused on what it does best. Simply put: It’s a match made in speed and shine, and we’re ready to go.”

Visit ims.com to purchase tickets for Fast Friday presented by Turtle Wax on May 16 and for more information on the complete Month of May schedule at IMS.

For additional information about Turtle Wax products, visit www.TurtleWax.com.