 The First Full Day of Practice took Place at IMS for the Indy 500 Under Hot and Humid Conditions

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

109th Running of the Indianapolis 500

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

PRACTICE NOTES / QUOTES – May 15, 2025

THE FIRST FULL DAY OF PRACTICE TOOK PLACE AT INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY FOR THE INDY 500 UNDER HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS



1) Josef Newgarden 226.632 mph 1st on the no tow chart

19) Devlin DeFrancesco 221.650 mph 4th on the no tow chart

26) Louis Foster 220.956 mph 15th on the no tow chart

29) Takuma Sato 220.718 mph 10th on the no tow chart

34) Graham Rahal 219.606 mph 16th on the no tow chart



GRAHAM RAHAL, No. 15 United Rentals Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “It was just one of those days where we tried different things and couldn’t make any improvements. It was definitely the hottest and windiest day so far. We ended our day early to change motors and prepare for Fast Friday. We will all compare data after practice and work on improving the balance for tomorrow.”

FAST FACTS: Will be his 18th Indy 500. His best qualifying position in the Indy 500 is fourth in 2009 with Newman/Haas/Lanigan Racing and best finish is third with Service Central Chip Ganassi Racing in 2011 and RLL in 2020. Was bumped in qualifying for the 2023 Indy 500 by then-teammate Harvey but competed in the race as a replacement for the injured Stefan Wilson and finished 22nd after mechanical issues on the starting grid. Detailed Indy 500 information available upon request… Has SIX INDYCAR SERIES wins (2008 – St. Pete street course; 2015 – Fontana Super Speedway, Mid-Ohio road course; 2016 – Texas Super Speedway; 2017 Detroit Race 1, Detroit Race 2) and FIVE poles (2009 – St. Pete street course, Kansas oval; 2017 – Detroit Race 1 street; 2023 – IMS road, Portland) and his highest series season-ending standing is fourth place in 2015… He is 13th in INDYCAR SERIES point standings with 92.

DEVLIN DEFRANCESCO, No. 30 Dogecoin Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “I think we’ve had a solid day with the Dogecoin Honda. I think we’ve had a solid three days, to be honest. Progressively, we’re making things better and I think we’re in a happy place. The same things that seemed to help us yesterday helped us today in qualifying running and helped cure our balance issues. I think we’ve got a little bit to do overnight. Generally, we have a little bit of understeer middle-corner, to off the corner in general. The rear of the car is still a little bit in play but I think we’re in a solid spot and the car is behaving quite well and predictable. We’ll see what we get tomorrow when we turn the boost up.”

FAST FACTS: This will be his third Indy 500. His best Indy 500 start is 24th in 2022 and his best finish is 13th in 2024. After one year away from the series, DeFrancesco matched his best INDYCAR start of fifth place in the 2025 Sonsio Grand Prix at the previous race – for his second fifth place start on the IMS road course after also starting fifth here in 2023. He is ranked 25th in the INDYCAR SERIES point standings with 44 points.

LOUIS FOSTER, No. 45 Desnuda Tequila Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “We continued to work on the balance today and haven’t found the magic bullet yet to make the rear of the car better. The weather is making an impact definitely; it’s very hot and humid. The air pressure and density is down so it’s exposing areas of the car more. We are working hard and have a great group of guys and are all working as one across all the cars. Teamwork makes the dream work so hopefully tomorrow we’re all in good shape.”

FAST FACTS: Will be Foster’s first Indy 500. His best series start to date is third at the previous race – the Sonsio Grand Prix and his best finish is 11th – also at the Sonsio GP… He is ranked in 23rd place in the point standings with 49.

TAKUMA SATO, No. 75 AMADA Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “I think we made good progress today. I was finally getting to experience the group runs and we did make two qualifying simulations runs to prepare for tomorrow and it seemed that we were collecting very valuable data, so it was a productive day.”

FAST FACTS: The two-time Indy 500 champion started 10th for his 15th Indy 500 in 2024 and sixth with the team and finished 14th. He competed for RLL full time in 2012 and from 2018-2021 and won the Indy 500 with RLL in 2020. He has earned six NTT INDYCAR SERIES wins, four of which have come with RLL, including the team’s second Indy 500 win in 2020. Prior to that, Sato competed in oval races with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2023. Other Indy 500 highlights with RLL include the 2012 where he was alongside eventual winner Franchitti in Turn 1 on the final lap but his race ended due to contact after he was squeezed down on the apron and lost control of his race car. He also finished third for RLL in 2019 and was a contender in the final laps… Has SIX INDYCAR SERIES wins (2013 – Long Beach street course, 2017 – Indy 500 oval, 2018 – Portland road, 2019 – Barber road, Gateway oval; 2020 Indy 500 ) and 10 poles (2011 Iowa oval, Edmonton street; 2013 Houston Race 1 street; 2014 St. Pete street, Detroit Race 2 street; 2017 Detroit Race 2, Pocono oval; 2019 Barber road, Texas oval; 2020 St. Louis – Race 2).

NEXT UP: Fast Friday practice will take place tomorrow from 12-6 p.m. ET. The draw for qualifying order on Saturday will begin at 6:15 p.m. ET.