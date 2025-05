While there are a lot of great liveries this year, and while I have always been a sucker for blue race cars, karts etc (Mark Donahue’s ’72 Sunoco McLaren was my first love), man there are an incredible number of blue themed cars in the field this year… Study up on your Spotter Guides before…



Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here