Clarience Technologies Signs as Primary Marketing Partner on the No. 4 Chevrolet for the Indianapolis 500 and Detroit Grand Prix

INDIANAPOLIS (May 15, 2025) — AJ Foyt Racing announced today that Clarience Technologies has signed as the primary marketing partner of the No. 4 Chevrolet to be driven by David Malukas in the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Clarience Technologies is a global leader of visibility, safety and digital technologies for transportation. Born from a collection of premium brands each with a long track record of innovation, its solutions include vehicle lighting, camera and vision systems, telematics and safety solutions that protect our world and our livelihoods by keeping people, assets and businesses safe, secure and productive. Its team of companies includes Truck-Lite®, DAVCO®, Road Ready™, RIGID®, Lumitec™, ECCO®, Code 3®, LED Autolamps®, Pressure Systems International®, Safe Fleet™ and Ranger Design™. For more information, visit www.clariencetechnologies.com .

“We are thrilled to have Clarience Technologies as our primary marketing partner on the No. 4 Chevy for the Indy 500,” said Larry Foyt, president of AJ Foyt Racing. “The car looks absolutely beautiful and it is great to have them onboard for the world’s most historic race.”

Clarience Technologies has been an associate marketing partner of AJ Foyt Racing this season with their logo placed on the engine cover. For the Indy 500, the No. 4 livery has been completely redesigned featuring Clarience Technologies branding with a beautiful blue and white color scheme. Clarience Technologies will also be the primary marketing partner of the No. 4 for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, which will be held the week after the Indy 500.

“Clarience Technologies is proud to sponsor AJ Foyt Racing at the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 as well as the 2025 Detroit Grand Prix,” said Brian Kupchella, Clarience Technologies, Chief Executive Officer. “We share a passion for the sport. We’re looking forward to cheering the team on at two of the biggest races.”

Qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 begins this Saturday, May 17th which will be broadcast on FS1 (11:00-1:30); FS2 (1:30-4:00) and FOX (4:00-6:00pm). On Sunday, May 18th qualifying wraps up. Practice will be televised on FS2 (1:00-3:00) and the final rounds of qualifying will be broadcast on FOX from 4:00-7:00pm). All times Eastern. The 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 will be broadcast live on FOX starting with the pre-race show at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 25th. The Detroit Grand Prix will be broadcast live on FOX Sunday, June 1st at 12:30 pm ET.