Arrow McLaren 2025 Indy 500 Practice Day 3 Report

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Practice date: Thursday, May 15

Round: 6/17

Total laps: 200

Total race distance: 500 miles/804.7 km

Length: 2.5 miles/4.0 km

Number of turns: 4

Session start times:

Fast Friday Practice: Friday (5/16), 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. EDT on FS1/FS2

Friday (5/16), 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. EDT on FS1/FS2 Practice: Saturday (5/17), 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. EDT on FS2

Saturday (5/17), 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. EDT on FS2 Qualifying Day 1: Saturday (5/17), 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EDT on FOX/FS1/FS2

Saturday (5/17), 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EDT on FOX/FS1/FS2 Practice: Sunday (5/18), 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EDT on FS2

Sunday (5/18), 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EDT on FS2 Qualifying Day 2: Sunday (5/18), 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. EDT on FOX

Sunday (5/18), 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. EDT on FOX Practice: Monday (5/19), 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT on FS1

Monday (5/19), 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT on FS1 Carb Day Practice: Friday (5/23), 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT on FS1

Friday (5/23), 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT on FS1 Pit Stop Competition: Sunday (5/23), 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EDT on FS1

TUNE IN: Sunday, May 25, coverage beginning at 10:00 a.m. EDT on FOX

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: P4, 224.467 mp

Total laps: 76

“There are two different beasts you’re trying to make go fast, to be honest with you. Just because you have a good car in traffic doesn’t mean you’re going to have a good Qualifying car, and vice versa. I’ve done no Qualifying stuff because the car changes a lot with the boost. It could feel good today trimming wise but then tomorrow you put the boost on and it’s like, “What the hell happened to the car?” We had a read at the Open Test that I was somewhat happy with, so tomorrow we’ll see what we’ve got once the boost comes on. In traffic, I think we’ve gotten better, but there’s still a handful of other cars that I believe are a lot stronger than we are. There’s still work to do.”

Kyle Larson, No. 17 HendrickCars.com Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P17, 222.222 mph

Total laps: 65

“Practice went pretty good today. I thought our car was a little bit more competitive in dirty air, so I’m happy with that.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P18, 221.887 mph

Total laps: 80

“Today was thankfully a good day. It was interesting running on the hotter track and seeing what that does to the car. I think tomorrow will definitely be different with colder weather and potentially more wind. We’re just trying to dial in the race car, verifying things that were good early in the week, and we’re moving around some things. We’re finding good items and applying them to see what works further down the road. I think where we are now is a pretty good spot. I’m looking forward for this weekend.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P23, 221.547 mph

Total laps: 95

“We worked into traffic, and I think we made a lot of progress there. I’m very comfortable there. Now we’re shifting focus to Qualifying, and hopefully we have a good Fast Friday. I’m looking forward to more boost and more speed. I think the car will continue to be comfortable. The team is making good changes, and I have no doubt we’re going to have a fast race car. I’m excited to show what we have.”

Tony Kanaan, Team Principal

“It was a pretty special day. I don’t think you can ever take driving an INDYCAR for granted, let alone at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. There’s a lot of memories, small things here and there that people don’t usually realize. My entire career, Kyle Sagan always buckled my belt, and today he surprised me to do it again. This is just this place, right? My first radio to the crew was that I definitely have the best and coolest job in the world. It’s done now, and I’m feeling amazing, so back to my real job.”