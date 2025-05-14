Practice Began Over One Hour Late Due to Light Rain and Ran Intermittently Though a Few Weather Delays on Day 2 of Practice for the Indy 500

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

109th Running of the Indianapolis 500

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

PRACTICE NOTES / QUOTES – May 14, 2025





PRACTICE BEGAN OVER AN HOUR LATE DUE TO LIGHT RAIN AND RAN INTERMITTANTLY THROUGH A FEW WEATHER DELAYS ON DAY 2 OF PREPARATIONS FOR THE INDY 500



1) Alex Palou 227.546 mph 17th on the no tow chart

11) Louis Foster 224.164 mph 23rd on the no tow chart

15) Takuma Sato 223.583 mph 27th on the no tow chart

17) Graham Rahal 223.539 mph 30th on the no tow chart

19) Devlin DeFrancesco 223.134 mph 8th on the no tow chart



GRAHAM RAHAL, No. 15 United Rentals Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “Today was one of the tougher days I’ve had around this place. I just couldn’t really make any improvements all day, which is strange. We have some work to do over the next two days. There were a lot of laps turned here today and on the 15 car we were expecting to do some qualifying simulations, not full but to get an idea of where were are, but we ended up not doing that so we could focus on the balance of the race car. I feel like all of our cars will have raw speed and be okay in qualifying. It looks like it’s going to be hot and windy and when it’s windy around here that tests the car and drivers more than anything else. That will put an emphasis on making sure the balance is right.”

FAST FACTS: Will be his 18th Indy 500. His best qualifying position in the Indy 500 is fourth in 2009 with Newman/Haas/Lanigan Racing and best finish is third with Service Central Chip Ganassi Racing in 2011 and RLL in 2020. Was bumped in qualifying for the 2023 Indy 500 by then-teammate Harvey but competed in the race as a replacement for the injured Stefan Wilson and finished 22nd after mechanical issues on the starting grid. Detailed Indy 500 information available upon request… Has SIX INDYCAR SERIES wins (2008 – St. Pete street course; 2015 – Fontana Super Speedway, Mid-Ohio road course; 2016 – Texas Super Speedway; 2017 Detroit Race 1, Detroit Race 2) and FIVE poles (2009 – St. Pete street course, Kansas oval; 2017 – Detroit Race 1 street; 2023 – IMS road, Portland) and his highest series season-ending standing is fourth place in 2015… He is 13th in INDYCAR SERIES point standings with 92.

DEVLIN DEFRANCESCO, No. 30 Dogecoin Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “It was another good, steady progressive day. I think we’re now almost back where we were at the test so we’re in a better window. We just have a little more to search through overnight today and we push on tomorrow. In race trim I think we’re in a good space. There’s just a little bit more to be had on the balance but I think we’re in a good window. I just think we need a little bit more speed but we’re in a good window.”

FAST FACTS: This will be his third Indy 500. His best Indy 500 start is 24th in 2022 and his best finish is 13th in 2024. After one year away from the series, DeFrancesco matched his best INDYCAR start of fifth place in the 2025 Sonsio Grand Prix at the previous race – for his second fifth place start on the IMS road course after also starting fifth here in 2023. He is ranked 25th in the INDYCAR SERIES point standings with 44 points.

LOUIS FOSTER, No. 45 Desnuda Tequila Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “The day was better than yesterday but there are still improvements to be made for sure. It was kind of an up and down day really, not only with the weather but also with the car. There are still things to work on like getting me more comfortable in the car, there are things I need to learn 100 percent and learn more from the guys. All in all it was a good day. We’ll see what we’ve got tomorrow.”

FAST FACTS: Will be Foster’s first Indy 500. His best series start to date is third at the previous race – the Sonsio Grand Prix and his best finish is 11th – also at the Sonsio GP… He is ranked in 23rd place in the point standings with 49.

TAKUMA SATO, No. 75 AMADA Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “I was able to get a taste of this year’s hybrid today. Let’s put it this way, I did a whole stint with a full fuel run and it was positive. It’s not easy to come in to the Indy 500 as one race of the year. It’s always difficult regardless, but to squeeze out 99.9 percent is always challenging and I am happy to be here. To get out of the car over 11 months, close to 12, jump in the car and go 230 mph, you feel the speed for sure. We will keep pushing and see what tomorrow brings.”

FAST FACTS: The two-time Indy 500 champion started 10th for his 15th Indy 500 in 2024 and sixth with the team and finished 14th. He competed for RLL full time in 2012 and from 2018-2021 and won the Indy 500 with RLL in 2020. He has earned six NTT INDYCAR SERIES wins, four of which have come with RLL, including the team’s second Indy 500 win in 2020. Prior to that, Sato competed in oval races with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2023. Other Indy 500 highlights with RLL include the 2012 where he was alongside eventual winner Franchitti in Turn 1 on the final lap but his race ended due to contact after he was squeezed down on the apron and lost control of his race car. He also finished third for RLL in 2019 and was a contender in the final laps… Has SIX INDYCAR SERIES wins (2013 – Long Beach street course, 2017 – Indy 500 oval, 2018 – Portland road, 2019 – Barber road, Gateway oval; 2020 Indy 500 ) and 10 poles (2011 Iowa oval, Edmonton street; 2013 Houston Race 1 street; 2014 St. Pete street, Detroit Race 2 street; 2017 Detroit Race 2, Pocono oval; 2019 Barber road, Texas oval; 2020 St. Louis – Race 2).

NEXT UP: Practice will resume tomorrow from 12-6 p.m. ET.