Penske Entertainment: James Black This morning dawned with more rain and a small storm that just seemed to be circulating centered over Speedway, Indiana. An unusual site for a bit but with each passing hour the forecast was improving and the radar looked more promising. The scheduled “Tony Kanaan” Refresher from 10-12 was obviously off…



Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here