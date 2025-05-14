Harvey & Hunter-Reay Take First Indy 500 Laps Tuesday at IMS

JACK HARVEY & RYAN HUNTER-REAY TAKE FIRST INDY 500 PRACTICE LAPS TUESDAY WITH DREYER & REINBOLD RACING/CUSICK MOTORSPORTS INDYCAR ENTRIES

Harvey goes 222.822 MPH in #24 INVST Chevy with Hunter-Reay at 222.704 in #23 Wedbush Chevy

SPEEDWAY, IN (May 13, 2025) – Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports returned to the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway Tuesday for the opening practice round for the May 25 Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, with drivers Jack Harvey and Ryan Hunter-Reay quickly getting up the speed in the rain-delayed session.

A steady rain halted the scheduled 12 p.m. practice runs until 2 p.m. and a late lightning storm closed the two and a half mile oval at 5:30 p.m. EDT. The DRR/Cusick Motorsports drivers were still able to record a solid day with the No. 24 INVST Chevrolet for Harvey and the No. 23 Wedbush Chevrolet for Hunter-Reay.

Harvey recorded a best speed of 222.822 miles per hour with 47 laps, while Hunter-Reay, the 2014 Indy 500 champion, clocked a 222.704 m.p.h. with 50 circuits. With the 34 cars on track Tuesday, Harvey was 13th fastest while Hunter-Reay notched 14th for the first day.

“Any day that we get to run at IMS is a good day,” said Harvey. “I think we got in more running than I would have expected. It’s always an Indy thing. It’s going to rain, and then we get in many more laps than expected. From want we had at the test a few weeks ago to now, it was definitely an improvement. We know there are areas that we need to make some gains. Ryan (Hunter-Reay, teammate) and I have similar issues with the car right now. We can divide and conquer for the rest of the week.”

“Later in the day, the wind made a pivot a bit in the corners. Actually, I don’t mind practicing in hotter conditions because we know it will be hotter for the race. Overall, I think we are in a pretty good window if you can make a few more improvements.”

“We went through a lot of stuff today and got in a good number of laps,” said Hunter-Reay. “It was super important for us to get through a checklist of items today. We wanted to get a direction to set us up for later in the week. Mission accomplished there, but there were a few more things later in the day we wanted to try. Weather was an issue today. Hopefully, less of that as the week moves on. All in all, we got some answers today and we have a few to be answered in the next few days.”

Indy 500 practice rounds continue on Wednesday, May 14, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. EDT followed by pit stop practice from 6 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. Qualifications are scheduled for May 17-18. The 109th Indy 500 will take place Sunday, May 25.