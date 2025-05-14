Arrow McLaren 2025 Indy 500 Practice Report

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Practice date: Wednesday, May 14

Round: 6/17

Total laps: 200

Total race distance: 500 mi/804.7 km

Length: 2.5 mi/4.0 km

Number of turns: 4

Session start times:

Tony Kanaan Refresher Session : Thursday (5/15), 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT on FS2

: Thursday (5/15), 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT on FS2 Practice: Thursday (5/15), 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. EDT on FS1/FS2

Thursday (5/15), 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. EDT on FS1/FS2 Fast Friday Practice: Friday (5/16), 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. EDT on FS1/FS2

Friday (5/16), 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. EDT on FS1/FS2 Practice: Saturday (5/17), 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. EDT on FS2

Saturday (5/17), 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. EDT on FS2 Qualifying Day 1: Saturday (5/17), 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EDT on FOX/FS1/FS2

Saturday (5/17), 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EDT on FOX/FS1/FS2 Practice: Sunday (5/18), 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EDT on FS2

Sunday (5/18), 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EDT on FS2 Qualifying Day 2: Sunday (5/18), 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. EDT on FOX

Sunday (5/18), 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. EDT on FOX Practice: Monday (5/19), 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT on FS1

Monday (5/19), 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT on FS1 Carb Day Practice: Friday (5/23), 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT on FS1

Friday (5/23), 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT on FS1 Pit Stop Competition: Sunday (5/23), 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EDT on FS1

TUNE IN: Sunday, May 25, coverage beginning at 10:00 a.m. EDT on FOX

Kyle Larson, No. 17 HendrickCars.com Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: P13, 223.985 mph

Total laps: 107

“I’m glad we were able to get some race runs today compared to yesterday. That’s really what I wanted to focus on mainly today. We were able to try running in the front of the pack and the middle and get an idea for the balance especially with the cars we were running around.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P20, 223.101 mph

Total laps: 88

“Good to be out turning laps, but we’re not quite where we want to be yet. We have some work to do, and we’ll see what tomorrow brings.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P25, 222.862 mph

Total laps: 95

“We had a solid day two. We’re happy with the balance and have made some small gains, chipping away at that. We’re working our way into traffic and that changed the balance quite a bit. We still have a bit to find there, but overall it’s still comfortable. The main thing is having a smooth few days into Qualifying and we’ll continue finding more speed every day.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P30, 222.259 mph

Total laps: 82

“It was a good second day from where we left off. We’re moving in one direction, which is the right way. We’re leaving Wednesday as happy as Tuesday, which is a step up compared to the Open Test. There’s a lot of momentum being built. The No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet is great running out front. There’s more work to be done deeper in the traffic, but there’s a simple way to do that by qualifying and racing up front. Looking at it realistically, we need to work on getting the car better deeper into the pack and we should be in pretty good shape.”