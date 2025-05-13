TEAM PENSKE WELCOMES TIRE RACK FOR THE DETROIT INDYCAR RACE

Scott McLaughlin, the 2021 INDYCAR Rookie of the Year, to Pilot No. 3 Tire Rack Chevrolet

Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin and the No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet at TireRack.com‘s South Bend, Ind. headquarters. The company is the primary sponsor for the upcoming Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, June 1, 2025. TiireRack.com is a Team Penske associate partner and in 2024 it sponsored driver Josef Newgarden’s No. 2 Tire Rack Chevrolet at the August race at Portland International Raceway.

South Bend, Ind. (May 13, 2025) – Team Penske announced today that Tire Rack returns to a familiar role as a primary Team Penske sponsor, this time on the No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet driven by 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDIANAPOLIS 500 Rookie of the Year Scott McLaughlin for the upcoming Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix to be held June 1, 2025, on the challenging Streets of Detroit circuit.



Tire Rack continues as an associate partner across the No. 2 and No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolets in the INDYCAR SERIES, a partnership that began at the start of the 2022 season. Last year Tire Rack extended that support, serving as the primary sponsor aboard two-time and reigning INDIANAPOLIS 500 Champion Josef Newgarden’s No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet at the August race at Portland International Raceway.



“Tire Rack has been a great addition to our NTT INDYCAR SERIES lineup,” said Team Penske INDYCAR SERIES President, Tim Cindric. “As an Indiana-based company that originated in Indianapolis, they understand our sport and have done an amazing job utilizing our drivers to promote both their brand and the INDYCAR SERIES. The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix is a marquee event, and we couldn’t be more motivated to get them in victory lane in the Motor City.”



Tire Rack is America’s largest independent tire tester and consumer-direct source for tires, wheels, and performance accessories. The South Bend, Ind.-based company offers an easy online purchasing experience, extremely competitive pricing, and convenient installation through its wide network of authorized installers or brings installation directly to shoppers through its Tire Rack Mobile Tire Installation program.



“It’s exciting to continue our Team Penske relationship for the 2025 INDYCAR season,” said Woody Rogers, Tire Rack senior vice president, Marketing. “Not only do we get to build on the positive outcomes of working with both the INDYCAR SERIES and this legendary team, we’re also in front of thousands of race fans, many motorsports and driving enthusiasts who know Tire Rack for its huge tire inventory and independent tire testing data and helpful shopping and tire safety and maintenance advice.”



McLaughlin, a seven-time INDYCAR race winner, won the 2024 INDIANAPOLIS 500 pole position with the fastest four-lap average speed in history and finished as the highest-ranked Team Penske driver in the final series standings for the second consecutive season. In the 2025 season he is ranked fifth in the championship standings after five races, with 137 points and 43 laps led.



The Detroit Grand Prix can be seen live on FOX beginning at 12:30 pm ET on Sunday, June 1, 2025

TireRack.com‘s headquarters in South Bend, Ind., includes the company’s research and customer support teams and features a purpose-built one-third mile test track, incorporating 90-degree street corners, a five-cone slalom, and simulated expressway ramps. The company operates 12 U.S. distribution centers and carries a robust tire inventory. Consumers can shop online and schedule installation through Tire Rack’s 10,000-plus authorized installers, or use the convenient Tire Rack Mobile Tire Installation program that brings installation right to your door.