Desnuda Organic Tequila Joins Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing as Primary Sponsor of the No. 45 Entry for the 2025 Indianapolis 500

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (May 13, 2025) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that Desnuda Tequila, an organic tequila company that is bringing the cleanest organic tequila to the world, will be the primary sponsor of the No. 45 entry driven by 2024 INDY NXT Champion Louis Foster, 21, for the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 25.



It will be Desnuda’s first involvement with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and its marquee event – the Indy 500 — but they are no stranger to motorsports having recently been primary sponsor of INDYCAR veteran Katherine Legge, who is now competing in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series.



After five of 17 races, Foster, 21, leads the overall Rookie of the Year standings for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and will be one of three candidates in the running for Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year. During the open test held at Indianapolis Motor Speedway April 23-24, rookie Foster set the fourth fastest time on the no-tow charts with a speed of 230.263 mph. His highest career qualifying position to date is third this past weekend at the Sonsio Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course and his best INDYCAR career finish to date is 11th at the same event.



Opening Day for the 2025 Indianapolis 500 is Tuesday, May 13 and will run through Fast Friday, May 16. Qualifying for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing will take place May 17-18. The 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season resumes with the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 25 which will be broadcast live on FOX beginning at 10:00 a.m. EDT. All on-track action can be seen on FOX, FS1 or FS2. For more information about the series or team, visit www.indycar.com and www.rahal.com.



QUOTEBOARD:



BRANDON KORTHUIS, President of Desnuda Organic Tequila: “We’re proud to expand our presence in motorsports by adding Louis Foster to the Desnuda family alongside longtime partner Katherine Legge. Katherine helped introduce Desnuda to the racing world with strength, class, and determination, and we’re honored to continue that momentum with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and one of INDYCAR’s most exciting rising stars. At Desnuda, we are fully committed to crafting the highest-quality organic tequila — clean, pure, and full of integrity — and we see that same spirit in Louis and RLL. We’re thrilled to cheer him on at the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”



BOBBY RAHAL, co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing: “We are excited to have Desnuda with us for the Indianapolis 500. Jay (Frye) introduced us to Desnuda and we couldn’t be more excited to have them as Louis Foster’s primary sponsor. To me tequila evokes thoughts of celebration and I can’t think of a place that I would rather celebrate at than the Indianapolis 500.”



LOUIS FOSTER, driver of the No. 45 Desnuda Tequila Honda: “The Desnuda Tequila Honda looks amazing. I look forward to representing them and helping gain exposure for the brand. Even more than that, I look forward to celebrating a competitive run in the Indy 500 with Desnuda Tequila and will have probably become very popular with my fellow drivers come Sunday night after the race.”

ABOUT DESNUDA TEQUILA

Born in the Midwest. Forged in Jalisco. Desnuda is not just a tequila—it’s a return to true form.

Nick and Brian weren’t chasing trends when they started this. They were chasing truth. Tequila that didn’t just taste good, but felt right—clean, intentional, and crafted with reverence. So they went to the source: Amatitán, where the agave grows deep in volcanic soil and the makers still honor the ritual.

Desnuda is made without additives, without shortcuts, without pretense. From mature piñas to small-batch closed fermentation, every bottle is coaxed into being by artisans who know the land, the process, and the silence between each step.

We don’t filter out the soul.

We don’t chase hype.

We make tequila the way it was meant to be—elemental, honest, and grounded in something older than branding.

This isn’t liquor. It’s a ritual in a bottle.

Sip slowly. Strip everything else away.

DesnudaTequila.com