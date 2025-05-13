CONQUER PARALYSIS NOW CELEBRATES 25th ANNIVERSARY WITH RACING TO RECOVERY BLACK & WHITE GALA IN INDIANAPOLIS

Gala aims to raise $2 million to advance spinal cord injury research and treatment and will welcome special musical guest, Grammy-nominated rock band Daughtry

Organization founded by paralysis advocate and former INDYCAR driver and team owner Sam Schmidt is headquartered in Indianapolis

—

WHAT: Conquer Paralysis Now’s Racing to Recovery Black & White Gala

WHEN: Friday, May 23, 2025 | 5:30 PM

WHERE: Indiana Roof Ballroom | 140 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204

—

INDIANAPOLIS – Conquer Paralysis Now (CPN), a nonprofit founded by Sam Schmidt, paralysis advocate and former INDYCAR driver and team owner, dedicated to furthering advancements in spinal cord injury research and treatment, announces its Racing to Recovery Black & White Gala to celebrate its 25th anniversary. The event is open to the public and aims to raise $2 million to support CPN’s mission to fund groundbreaking research to cure paralysis and improve the lives of those living with mobility, cognition, self care and independent living conditions – 603,000 of whom live in Indiana. Grammy-nominated rock band Daughtry, fronted by Chris Daughtry, who was a finalist on the fifth season of American Idol, will perform for attendees at the event, which will take a look back at the last 25 years and look ahead to the future of the nonprofit organization.

“Since 2000, I have been on a mission to redefine what’s possible for those like myself living with spinal cord injuries and other neurological conditions,” said Schmidt. “The healing, independence, support and research we’ve been able to accomplish with and for clients is only possible through the generous support of our community, and we look forward to a successful event to make more dreams a reality. Conquer Paralysis Now is a promise to those living with paralysis that they are not forgotten, and that they deserve access to the tools and resources that will help them thrive.”

Conquer Paralysis Now opened the doors to its new headquarters in Indianapolis in October 2024 in collaboration with NeuroHope, an Indianapolis-based physical rehabilitation center designed to promote functional recovery and improve the health and quality of life for peopleliving with paralysis. This facility continues to expand its offerings, now boasting an advanced Aquatic Center featuring two HydroWorx therapy pools, as well as two inclusive Sports Courts designed to promote physical activity, wellness, and community for those we serve. These resources are more than just facilities—they are lifelines for people striving to regain independence, strength, and hope.

For more information about CPN and the Racing to Recovery Black & White Gala, visit conquerparalysisnow.org.

Of note, CPN has raised over $40 million over the past 25 years to help find a cure for paralysis and paralysis rehabilitation. Also, tickets are still available here.

ABOUT SAM SCHMIDT

Sam Schmidt is a resident of the Las Vegas area. He was an INDYCAR driver before suffering an injury in practice in January 2000 in which he sustained a C-3/4/5 spinal cord injury that left him a quadriplegic. He created the Sam Schmidt Paralysis Foundation (SSPF) that year to raise funds for medical research, innovative equipment used for rehabilitation, and quality-of-life issues. In 2014, the foundation was rebranded as Conquer Paralysis Now with a mission to cure paralysis while assisting those who are already disabled.

ABOUT CONQUER PARALYSIS NOW

Conquer Paralysis Now is a 501c3 nonprofit devoted to furthering advancements in spinal cord injury research and treatment. In 2018, CPN created a program called DRIVEN NeuroRecovery Center to fill the gap for services for people with spinal cord injuries and other neurological conditions which affect mobility. For more information, visit the CPN website at conquerparalysisnow.org.