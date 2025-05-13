Conor Daly and No. 76 JHR entry welcome ampm as primary sponsor for 2025 Indianapolis 500 and multiple NTT INDYCAR SERIES Events

Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) announced today that ampm will serve as the primary sponsor for Conor Daly and the No. 76 Chevrolet at the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 and multiple races throughout the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, with the partnership extending into 2026.

The No. 76 will feature ampm‘s branding at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and additional events this season in Portland and Monterey as the West Coast convenience store chain makes its debut in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.



“Seeing the excitement from everyone at ampm involved in this program for the Indianapolis 500 is just awesome for me and the JHR team,” Daly said. “The Indy 500 is the greatest race in the world, and to be back in Gasoline Alley with such a recognizable brand like ampm is really special. I can’t wait to go racing in the ampm colors here and at other events later in the season.”

Through this partnership with Daly, ampm will leverage the global platform of the Indianapolis 500 and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to showcase its commitment to redefining the convenience store experience with technological innovations and premium food and beverage offerings. The brand has multiple partnerships across the world of sports, but this is its first partnership in INDYCAR as it looks to engage with race fans across the country and attract visitors to its locations.

The No. 76 ampm Chevrolet will debut during Indianapolis 500 practice sessions beginning May 13, with qualifying scheduled for May 17-18 and the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 taking place on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

About ampm

ampm is a leading Convenience Store brand that has grown rapidly since the first location opened in 1978, currently serving guests across more than 1,000 stores in 6 states. Predominantly located on the West Coast, ampm stores can be found in California, Nevada, Arizona, Oregon, Washington, and New York. ampm is the convenience store that’s redefining “convenience.” We’re debuting innovative, new technology to make shopping faster and easier than ever. And we’re sourcing quality ingredients and bold flavors to make our food and drinks even more craveable. Our fans, new and old, love the improvements to our stores and offering – the proof is our year-over-year growth and expanding footprint. Learn more about ampm by visiting www.ampm.com.