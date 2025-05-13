CHEVROLET IN INDYCAR: POWER LEADS DAY #1 OF INDIANAPOLIS 500 PRACTICE

CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

INDIANAPOLIS 500

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA

TEAM CHEVY PRACTICE REPORT

TUESDAY, MAY 13, 2025

Team Chevy drivers post three of top-five fastest in Day One of practice for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500

Will Power, No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, led the 34 cars with a fast lap of 227.026 mph followed by Josef Newgarden, No.2 Shell V-Power NITRO Team Penske Chevolet, at 226.971 mph and Scott McLaughlin, No.3 Pennzoil Team Penske Chevrolet, put up the fifth fastest lap of 225.005 mph. Weather delayed the start of practice from noon to a 2:30 pm start time Last year’s pole winner, McLauglin, was first on track Out of the 1,549 laps run today by the entrants, Power turned a total of 73 laps before Mother Nature again interfered with the session, and officials terminated on-track activity with 30 minutes left due to lightning strikes in the area There were no on-track incidents during the three-hour period Tony Kanaan, designated standby driver for the No.17 Hendrickcars.com Arrow McLaren Chevrolet of Kyle Larson who is attempting the Indianapolis 500/Coca Cola 600 double, was scheduled to complete his veteran refresher prior to full-field practice session, but the weather forced postponement until tomorrow at 10:00 am



Indianapolis 500 practice tune-in alert

Wednesday, May 14

NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice – noon-4pm (ET)/11am-3pm (CT)/10am-2pm (MT)/9am-1pm (PT) – FS2/ INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Thursday, May 15

NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice – noon-4pm (ET)/11am-3pm (CT)/10am-2pm (MT)/9am-1pm (PT) – FS2/ INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Friday, May 16

NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice – noon-4pm (ET)/11am-3pm (CT)/10am-2pm (MT)/9am-1pm (PT) – FS2/ INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

A.J. Foyt Enterprises

David Malukas, No. 4 AJ FOYT RACING Chevrolet:

“It’s been a long time for me. Last year I was in the stands doing Tik Toks with media guys. It was fun over there, but man, it’s great to be back in the car. We have our speedway car now. At the open test, we just had the road course car. It was a big difference immediately. We went out and did a few laps and hit 223 (mph) in traffic, which we struggled to do during the two day (open test). We’re in a happy place, just taking it easy, making sure everything is in the place, the car is in the right place and we feel comfortable.”

Arrow McLaren

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“I did a lot of laps by myself today. We didn’t get quite as much traffic running as I wish we could have had, but good thing there’s plenty of time to get those runs sorted out to see where the car is at.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

It’s going really well so far. We had a good open test. We got ourselves in a comfortable spot, and that’s kind of where we rolled off again today. Happy with where we are, balance-wise, with the car. Starting to work into traffic and just taking our time. I’m really happy where we started the month.

On working with veteran Indianapolis 500 J.R. Hildebrand.

I’ve got great teammates. Obviously, Tony as well at the rest of the events. But Tony is helping everyone and Tony is helping Kyle a lot this month. It’s great to have J.R. on my stand as a resource I can go to any time. Pato and Christian are great resources as well, given that they’ve done the race, but they are focused on their own program. Having J.R. here with the No. 6 group focused on this car is really helpful for me, especially given that I haven’t done the race before. There is still a ton for me to learn, and having that experience will be great for me.

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“It was a pretty good first day. I think we found some improvements since the Open Test and really we’re just moving on from there. We really wanted to focus on what the No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet could do today. Looking ahead at Wednesday’s practice, we really want to see what the other cars have to say and pick out the best bits and pieces to combine them and see where we’re really at. But I feel that we’ve left Tuesday in a really good place compared to where we were at the Open Test, so I’m much happier and confident at this point.”

Kyle Larson, No. 17 HendrickCars.com Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“Our day was good. We kind of took it easy to start. We got out in clean air and made sure our balance was comfortable, which it was, so I was happy about that. We got in some traffic at the end and, as normal, had some understeer. I’m happy with the first day. It was a nice and smooth, so a good place to start.”

DRR-Cusick Mostorsports

Ryan Hunter-Reay, No.23 DRR CUSICK WEDBUSH SECURITIES:

“We went through a lot of stuff today and got in a good number of laps. It was super important for us to get through a checklist of items today. We wanted to get a direction to set us up for later in the week. Mission accomplished there but there were a few more things later in the day we wanted to try. But weather was an issue today. Hopefully, less of that as the week moves on. All in all, we got some answers today and we have a few to be answered in the next few days.”

Jack Harvey, No. 24 DRR CUSICK INVST:

“Any day that we get to run at IMS is good day. I think we got in more running than I would have expected. It’s always an Indy thing. It’s going to rain and then we get in many more laps thsan expected. From want we had at the test a few weeks ago to now, it was definitely an improvement. We know there are areas that we need to make some gains. Ryan (Hunter-Reay, teammate) and I have similar issues with the car right now. We can divide and conquer for the rest of the week. Later in the day, the wind made a pivot a bit in the corners. Actually, I don’t mind practicing in hotter conditions because we know it will be hotter for the race. Overall, I think we are in a pretty good window if you can make a few more improvements.

Team Penske

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Pennzoil Team Penske Chevrolet:

“Happy we were able to get out today after the rain seemed like it wouldn’t stop. The Pennzoil Chevy came off the truck quick and now we have a good baseline to attack the rest of the week. Having Simon (Pagenaud) on the timing stand today is something you can’t put a price on, and it means a lot to me that he is here. He has been a tremendous help to me on ovals and he’s someone whose advice I value a lot.”

Simon Pagenaud, former Team Penske driver and current Team Chevy simulation consultant:

How can you help McLaughlin?

“I’ve been here much longer than he has, and I’ve had the chance to run the race at the front and win it. Scott came to me, which is rare to go to another driver and ask for the tools to get stronger. Scott is extremely talented, but he’s always looking for something else. We have this common trait and, he said would you mind coming to the (Indianapolis) 500 with me this year. I said, of course I would. Last year was so exciting with the pole. He can do it, he just needs a little bit more experience and I’m just trying to transfer all of my knowledge to him and to help him speed up his learning process.”

What is like being on this side of pit wall?

“It’s different. It’s been two different years for me. It’s confusing on the emotional side of things. I want to be driving, but I can’t. I’ve been very fortunate to have opportunities like this to transfer my knowledge and give back to someone that has the same values as me and to my old team. I’m happy that I can help in some ways and be part of the community and contribute to someone’s great talent.

Will Power, No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet:

“Not bad. Definitely, a good change at the end. I felt more comfortable. I’m not sure where we stand, we’ll know that Saturday. I’m in a more comfortable place than where I was last year and we made some big philosophy changes from last year.”

Alexander Rossi

Kyle Larson

Press Conference Transcript

THE MODERATOR: With practice canceled for the rest of the day, we’re going to bring up Kyle Larson and Marcus Ericsson. Joined now by driver of the No. 20 ECR Java House Chevrolet, Alexander Rossi, former Indianapolis 500 champion, seventh quick today. You had to wait out the rain, finally got some time out there. What did you guys learn?

ALEXANDER ROSSI: Well, I think we just validated the car that we built in the open test. There were some small technical issues we were working through today, but the good thing is the car balance is as expected, and the speed of it seems okay. It felt good in the couple laps we got. Pretty positive start as at one point today we didn’t think we’d get any running, so all in all, it’s always a good day when you get to get on track here.

Q. Can you take us through what these last 72, 96 hours have been like for you, trying to get ready for the biggest race on your calendar and dealing with a lot off track, too —

ALEXANDER ROSSI: The podcast?

Q. Yeah, just juggling that with Tim and James —

ALEXANDER ROSSI: Yeah, I was surprised about it, too. I had a kid — well, I didn’t have a kid, my wife had a kid. We didn’t tell anyone because why would we. It’s been a pretty awesome journey. Wednesday was an unbelievable kind of experience, more so than I could have imagined. So it was really special. It was very cool, and very thankful for Kelly and Ben has been awesome.

Yeah, I don’t know what else to say beyond that, but it’s been crazy but in the best kind of way possible.

Q. Does the name have any significance?

ALEXANDER ROSSI: No. Funny story about that. So Kelly was convinced we were going to have a girl, so she had like 40 girl names, and we agreed upon one, and we kind of had a boy name, and then when we found out it was a boy, we were like, well, we don’t really have any other options, so that’s it.

Q. Just to clarify —

ALEXANDER ROSSI: The middle name is her late father, but the first name, no.

Q. Did Ben come before the SONSIO GP?

ALEXANDER ROSSI: Wednesday, yeah.

Q. How are you in these first couple days, how are you finding balancing being present here, giving your team your all and trying to help Kelly and your family out at home as much as possible?

ALEXANDER ROSSI: I mean, it’s pretty straightforward because we had nine months, as it works, to plan for this. So obviously May isn’t the time you would choose, but it is what it is, and her mom is here from Toronto. It’s actually in some ways an advantage because I’m 25 minutes down the road. So yeah, while it’s the busiest time for us in terms of the biggest race in the world, July would have been a lot worse.

We’re managing it. It’s fine. My priority for 80, 70 percent of the day is here, and the rest of the time that I can give, I will give at home.

THE MODERATOR: Also joined by Kyle Larson, back in the No. 17 hendrickcars.com Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, qualified fifth last year, in pursuit of the full Hendrick 1100 this year. Talk about your day today, Kyle.

KYLE LARSON: Yeah, our day was good. Kind of took it easy to start in clean air, made sure our balance was comfortable, which it was, so was happy about that. Then yeah, just there at the end kind of finally got in some traffic and as normal kind of had some understeer. But just happy with the first day. It was a nice smooth day. Good place to start from.

Q. Alex, having the baby, did it either change your perspective or change your focus or change anything about last weekend and so far this week?

ALEXANDER ROSSI: No. No, it hasn’t changed anything.

Q. For Kyle, are you involved at all with any sort of preparation for the All-Star Race while you’re here? Are you juggling two things, or when you’re here, are you focused on here and then —

KYLE LARSON: Yeah. Yeah, just focused on Indy now. Before I left Kansas, Cliff and I talked, maybe if there was time on Saturday during qualifying, we could get together and just talk about how their practice went and stuff like that and get prepared for the race on Sunday.

But yeah, I think it’s nice that we are so kind of well-organized over there that I can completely shut myself off from them for a handful of days to really try and learn this and get prepared for the 500 because there’s just a lot that’s a little bit unfamiliar that you’ve got to get refamiliarized with this week.

Q. Kyle, is the nice thing about today you really know what to expect when you get in the car today as opposed to last year when everything was kind of new?

KYLE LARSON: Not really. It doesn’t seem any different. So no, it’s just practice. It’s not a huge deal. Last year was just practice, as well.

You have plenty of time to make some laps.

Q. Kyle, Jon (Edwards) spent three years on this program getting everything straight, doing everything with your schedule. I know Ashley probably is on top of it. But is there any sort of difficulty or anything because John had all of that so buttoned up for you?

KYLE LARSON: I think just — had he been here, it would have been more organized weeks ago. But I feel like since he passed, it was kind of like quick decisions on who’s going to be the team around me.

I would say to this point, though, now that we’re here, it’s well-organized, and that’s a lot due to Ashley and everybody at Arrow McLaren, as well.

I think everybody with John out here worked much harder to make sure it was smooth operating, which it’s been so far.

Q. Did you make sure Ashley enjoyed her first trip to Kokomo?

KYLE LARSON: She’s a dirt girl. She likes it. I’m sure she had a good time. I don’t know if Ashley ever has a bad time.

Q. Kyle, I know you told folks at NASCAR maybe last weekend that you planned on, if you get to the Fast Six this year, foregoing the opportunity to run for pole and heading off to make sure you could compete in the All-Star Race on Sunday. Can you tell us a little bit more about that decision and if that was ultimately you, or if that was you talking with Rick and Jeff and making a cumulative decision? How did you come to that?

KYLE LARSON: Yeah, I think just always for me and definitely for Rick and Hendrick Motorsports, I think no matter through this whole experience, especially this year, Cup should be the priority. Yeah, I just assume we’re going to run the All-Star Race no matter what.

Hopefully we run into that predicament because that means our car is fast, and two, yes, it would be extremely nice to go for the pole at the Indianapolis 500, but at the same time it’s hard to turn down an opportunity to race for a million dollars.

Like I said, I hope we’re in that predicament.

Q. Alex if you could have a million dollars or Indy 500 pole, what would you take?

ALEXANDER ROSSI: I’d just like a race for a million dollars, besides this one. We can start there. I’m glad I don’t have to make that decision.

KYLE LARSON: That’s fair. We’d also like to race for a $3 million share, too.

Q. What’s harder, a racehorse or a baby, Alex?

ALEXANDER ROSSI: Probably the racehorse because it costs more at this point.

Q. Kyle, did you practice at all in any traffic today —

KYLE LARSON: Yeah, just right there at the end. I don’t know, six, seven laps maybe, and I was in the front two or three cars. I felt balance-wise okay, just a little bit draggy. I felt like people could pass me earlier down the straightaway than when I would pass them, it would be later down the straightaway. I think we could work on that probably and work on the balance maybe a little bit, but I could also do some things differently in the cockpit. I was more so just trying to hit my marks today than worry about adjusting on things.

I think we can get better, but it was a good start today.

Q. Do you have the weight jacker down and everything —

KYLE LARSON: I’m not touching that thing for qualifying.