Arturo Chacón-Cruz To Sing ‘God Bless America’ at Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (Tuesday, May 13, 2025) – Acclaimed opera tenor singer Arturo Chacón-Cruz will perform “God Bless America” during pre-race ceremonies for the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 25.

“The performance of ‘God Bless America’ is one of the most important tributes to our country and is an often-heard tradition of the pre-race ceremonies,” INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles said. “Arturo has performed throughout the world, on some of the largest stages, so it’s only fitting that he now adds his talent to ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ at the Racing Capital of the World.”

Winner of the 2024 International Opera Awards’ Readers’ Award, Chacón-Cruz has performed more than 60 leading roles across 30 countries, appearing in major opera houses such as New York’s Metropolitan Opera, La Scala in Milan, San Francisco Opera and Vienna’s Staatsoper.

Renowned for his powerful voice, elegance and emotional depth, Chacón-Cruz is particularly acclaimed in the operas of Verdi, Puccini and the French Romantic repertoire, with signature roles including Werther, Don Carlo, Cavaradossi, Hoffmann and Manrico.

Chacón-Cruz has performed for royalty and heads of state, including concerts for Queen Sofía and King Juan Carlos of Spain and for King Felipe VI at international summits. His artistry has been featured on CNN, FOX, Univision, Telemundo, Opera News, Vanity Fair and People magazine. In 2018, he was named GQ Latin America’s Man of the Year.

Chacón-Cruz’s versatility spans the traditional and the contemporary. He has collaborated with directors like Sofia Coppola and Woody Allen, and his discography includes beloved opera arias, Mexican classics and crossover favorites in both English and Spanish.

In the U.S., he has appeared with The Met, San Francisco Opera, Los Angeles Opera, Houston Grand Opera and more. He also dedicates time to mentoring young singers, having taught at institutions like Boston University, Peabody Conservatory and the San Francisco Opera’s Adler Program.

Based in Miami with his wife and son, Chacón-Cruz continues to represent the beauty of both his Mexican heritage and American journey.

“I became a U.S. citizen in 2010, and I’m honored to sing ‘God Bless America’ at the Indy 500,” Chacón-Cruz said. “This is a moment that reflects my artistic path and the country I now call home.”

Live coverage of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge pre-race starts at 10 a.m. ET on FOX, FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports app.

Visit ims.com to purchase tickets for the 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 25 and for more information on the complete Month of May schedule at IMS.