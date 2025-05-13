Arrow McLaren 2025 Indy 500 Practice Report

ndianapolis Motor Speedway

Practice date: Tuesday, May 13

Round: 6/17

Total laps: 200

Total race distance: 500 miles/804.7 km

Length: 2.6 miles/4.2 km

Number of turns: 4

Session start times:

Tony Kanaan Refresher Session : Wednesday (5/14), 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT on FS2

: Wednesday (5/14), 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT on FS2 Practice: Wednesday (5/14), 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. EDT on FS1/FS2

Wednesday (5/14), 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. EDT on FS1/FS2 Practice: Thursday (5/15), 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. EDT on FS1/FS2

Thursday (5/15), 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. EDT on FS1/FS2 Fast Friday Practice: Friday (5/16), 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. EDT on FS1/FS2

Friday (5/16), 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. EDT on FS1/FS2 Practice: Saturday (5/17), 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. EDT on FS2

Saturday (5/17), 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. EDT on FS2 Qualifying Day 1: Saturday (5/17), 11:00 a.m. – 5:50 p.m. EDT on FOX/FS1/FS2

Saturday (5/17), 11:00 a.m. – 5:50 p.m. EDT on FOX/FS1/FS2 Practice: Sunday (5/18), 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT on FS2

Sunday (5/18), 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT on FS2 Qualifying Day 2: Sunday (5/18), 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. EDT on FOX

Sunday (5/18), 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. EDT on FOX Practice: Monday (5/19), 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT on FS1

Monday (5/19), 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT on FS1 Carb Day Practice: Friday (5/23), 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT on FS1

Friday (5/23), 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT on FS1 Pit Stop Competition: Sunday (5/23), 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EDT on FS1

TUNE IN: Sunday, May 25, coverage beginning at 10:00 a.m. EDT on FOX

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: P20, 221.822 mph

Total laps: 69

“I think we had a solid first day. We got the car in a comfortable window that matched where we were at the Open Test. It was comfortable very quickly, so I’m happy with where we rolled off. We just need some small changes and fine-tuning from here. We’ll find a little bit of raw speed, and if we keep the balance comfortable, I think we’ll be in a good spot come Qualifying. I didn’t get to run in traffic a ton, but when we do, I’m confident that a car with good balance in clean air will be a car with good balance in traffic. We’re in a good spot.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P23, 221.262 mph

Total laps: 51

“It was a pretty good first day. I think we found some improvements since the Open Test and really we’re just moving on from there. We really wanted to focus on what the No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet could do today. Looking ahead at Wednesday’s practice, we really want to see what the other cars have to say and pick out the best bits and pieces to combine them and see where we’re really at. But I feel that we’ve left Tuesday in a really good place compared to where we were at the Open Test, so I’m much happier and confident at this point.”

Kyle Larson, No. 17 HendrickCars.com Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P24, 221.207 mph

Total laps: 45

“Our day was good. We kind of took it easy to start. We got out in clean air and made sure our balance was comfortable, which it was, so I was happy about that. We got in some traffic at the end and, as normal, had some understeer. I’m happy with the first day. It was a nice and smooth, so a good place to start.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P29, 220.263 mph

Total laps: 35

“I did a lot of laps by myself today. We didn’t get quite as much traffic running as I wish we could have had, but good thing there’s plenty of time to get those runs sorted out to see where the car is at.”