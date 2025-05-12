Tomorrow at the Track: Tuesday, May 13

Tuesday, May 13

INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, May 12, 2025) – Information about 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge practice track activity Tuesday, May 13 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

SCHEDULE (All times local):

10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Public gates open

Noon-2 p.m.: Practice (all cars)

2-4 p.m.: Indianapolis 500 Refresher Tests (Two hours, if needed)

4-6 p.m.: Practice (all cars, session may start earlier depending on Refresher Test status)

TICKETS: General Admission tickets are $25. The General Admission ticket will provide the opportunity to move between the IMS infield viewing mounds and first-come, first-served access to selected grandstands to view racing action from different vantage points.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN (10 a.m.-6 p.m.): Gate 1, Gate 2, Gate 4, Gate 6S, Gate 7, Gate 7S, Gate 10, Gate 10A

PARKING: Free public parking is available in Turn 3 and Lot 7 (North 40). Free motorcycle parking in South Carousel Lot. ADA accessible parking is available in the following lots: West Museum Lot, Flag Lot, Tower Lot, Northwest Gravel Lot and Lot 7 (North 40).

CASHLESS OPERATIONS: The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a cashless facility. Please be prepared to complete your ticket, credentials, parking, concession and merchandise purchases with ease during your event via debit or credit card.

Tap-to-pay phone payments will be accepted, as will credit and debit transactions. Cash-to-Card machines, which convert paper money onto a temporary debit card, will be located in the IMS Museum, Pagoda Plaza and outside Turn 1 by concessions stand 7. These funds can be spent inside the venue, outside the venue, online or anywhere in the world where Mastercard/Visa debit cards are accepted.

MUSEUM: The IMS Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission tickets are $25, seniors (55 and over) are $23, and military (former and active) are $18. Tickets can be purchased online at https://imsmuseum.org/tickets/. Gate admission must be purchased as well as Museum admission.