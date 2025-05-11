Team Penske NTT INDYCAR SERIES Race Report – Sonsio Grand Prix

Sonsio Grand Prix

Speedway, IN – May 10, 2025

JOSEF NEWGARDEN No. 2 ASTEMO CHEVROLET

START: 6TH FINISH: 12TH POINTS: 12TH (-152)

RACE RUNDOWN: Josef Newgarden and the No. 2 Astemo Chevrolet team fought back from early race issues to finish 12th in Saturday’s Sonsio Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. After making the Firestone Fast Six on Friday, hopes were high for a solid performance to kick off the action in Indianapolis. Unfortunately, Newgarden would have to start from the rear of the field after the Astemo Chevrolet suffered an MGU issue before the green flag. Running some of the fastest laps of the 85-lap race, Newgarden moved from 26th to 12th at the end of the event. No doubt disappointing, but a solid recovery as the two-time defending Indianapolis 500 champion sets his sights on an unprecedented third consecutive victory in the sport’s biggest race.



NEWGARDEN’S THOUGHTS: “Really unfortunate with the mechanical issue before we went green, but proud of the effort on the Astemo Chevrolet. We certainly had the pace to run up front but never got to show it. We’ll put it behind us and get ready for the 500.”

SCOTT MCLAUGHLIN No. 3 SONSIO CHEVROLET

START: 4TH FINISH: 4TH POINTS: 5TH (-111)

RACE RUNDOWN: Scott McLaughlin and the No. 3 Sonsio Chevrolet clicked-off his third top-five finish of 2025 and tied his Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course best with a fourth-place finish in Saturday’s Sonsio Grand Prix. McLaughlin would continue his streak of Firestone Fast Six appearances with his third consecutive on Friday. The No. 3 car would be the only team in the top five to start the 85-lap race on Firestone primary tires. He would settle into sixth position in the opening laps. A move to the quicker Firestone alternate tires would see McLaughlin keep pace with race leaders Graham Rahal and Alex Palou. He would make his final stop of the day on lap 64 and saw the undercut drop him to fifth position. Following the second full course yellow of 2025, McLaughlin would hold steady in fourth position at the race’s end.



MCLAUGHLIN’S THOUGHTS: “I should be upset with a fourth. I think we could have gotten second today but I made a mistake on the pit exchange, and I lost a couple of spots. And that was our day. I will take a fourth. But it could have easily been a second and my first podium at Indy. Next race is the best race of the year. I thought it was a bold move to start on the black tires, and I was super fast on those tires. I was proud of the guys for that move. We made some big inroads with the car over the weekend. Now I can’t wait to get on the oval this week.”

WILL POWER No. 12 VERIZON CHEVROLET

START: 7TH FINISH: 3RD POINTS: 7TH (-120)

RACE RUNDOWN: Will Power and the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet team scored an impressive third-place finish in Saturday’s Sonsio Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. A five-time winner on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn track, Power would just narrowly miss out on the Firestone Fast Six on Friday and would roll from the seventh starting position. He would steadily move his Verizon Chevrolet toward the front. Power would be fifth at the halfway point of the race and utilizing a strong overcut would put him into a podium position late. He would hold off teammate Scott McLaughlin to bring home his third consecutive top five finish of 2025 and first podium of the season.



POWER’S THOUGHTS: “Well executed race by the Verizon crew. Definitely didn’t have the pace for Alex (Palou) but we’ll get him here at some point. Feeling good about the next few races and especially the Indy 500.”

Action shifts from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course to the famed 2.5-mile oval for PPG Armed Forces Qualifying weekend. Coverage begins Saturday, May 17 at 11:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and continues at 4:00 p.m. ET on FOX. The run for the Indianapolis 500 pole position concludes Sunday, May 18 at 4:00 p.m. ET on FOX.