RACE NOTES – IMS Road Course

IMS ROAD COURSE RACE NOTES
RACE RESULTS
14th: ALEXANDER ROSSI No. 20 Java House Chevrolet
19th: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet
NEXT RACE: 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500,
May 25 (FOX, 12 p.m. ET)
ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET
ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet, Finished 14th: “It was a really tough day today. We didn’t seem to have strong enough pace on either tire. Despite that, the ECR Java House team pushed to the end and I thank them for that. I am already looking ahead to the big one.”
RACE RESULTS:
START: 9th
FINISH: 14th
STATUS: Running
LAPS COMPLETED: 85/85
OF NOTE:
- Alexander Rossi turned Top 10 lap times in both practice sessions preceding qualifying at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, including setting the fastest lap of Group 2 in Practice 1. He continued to show the speed in the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet in qualifying, easily advancing to the second round by turning the second-fastest lap of Round 1, Group 1. Rossi started inside the Top 10 for the third time this season as he finished 9th in Round 2.
When the green flag flew, Rossi dove into Turn 1 on a set of sticker black Firestone Firehawks. As a new rule this weekend required teams to run two sets of black tires and two sets of alternate red tires, the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet crew selected red tires for Rossi’s Lap 17 and Lap 40 stops. Rossi held steady in the 9th position.
- Rossi made his final stop on Lap 62, using his second set of black Firestone Firehawks to finish the race. On Lap 70, the caution flag flew for the first time since the season opener, ending a streak of 408 green flag laps. Rossi, who was surrounded by cars on alternate red tires, was unable to hold them off on the restart. Despite his best efforts, he fell to 14th and remained there until the conclusion of the event.
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA CHEVROLET
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet, Finished 19th: “The day that could have been, should have been. We were running so well and we had a Top 10 car today. That’s where we should have been, but on one of my stops something happened to my pit lane speed control button so when I launched from the pit box I ended up with a pit lane speed violation. We were having a really good day so receiving a penalty is very frustrating. A positive for us was our pace and the middle stints were our best. I am really looking forward to the rest of the month and excited for the Indianapolis 500. We deserved the result here today that we didn’t get, but we will keep on trucking.”
RACE RESULTS:
START: 19th
FINISH: 19th
STATUS: Running
LAPS COMPLETED: 85/85
OF NOTE:
- The competitiveness of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES field was on full display yesterday as Christian Rasmussen was a mere two-tenths of a second away from advancing in qualifying, but started 19th in today’s Sonsio Grand Prix. At the checkered flag of Round 1, Group 1 of qualifying, Rasmussen sat 7th. After all cars finished their final lap, he slipped down to 10th.
- Rasmussen started the 85-lap race on a set of red Firestone Firehawks and quickly used them to his advantage. He raced his way forward, climbing from 19th to 13th before his first pit stop. For his second and third stints, he completed the requisite laps on the black compound. He made his pit stops on Lap 18 and 41, maintaining the 13th position.
- He made his final pit stop for a set of red tires on Lap 65. Two laps later, Rasmussen was flagged to serve a drive-through penalty for a pit lane speed violation. Rasmussen dropped to 23rd, but the second caution flag of the year bunched the field back up. Rasmussen was able to make up four positions in the closing laps, taking the checkered flag in 19th.