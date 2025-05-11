RACE NOTES – IMS Road Course

IMS ROAD COURSE RACE NOTES

RACE RESULTS 14th: ALEXANDER ROSSI No. 20 Java House Chevrolet

19th: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet NEXT RACE: 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500, May 25 (FOX, 12 p.m. ET)

ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet, Finished 14th: “It was a really tough day today. We didn’t seem to have strong enough pace on either tire. Despite that, the ECR Java House team pushed to the end and I thank them for that. I am already looking ahead to the big one.”

RACE RESULTS: START: 9th FINISH: 14th STATUS: Running LAPS COMPLETED: 85/85 OF NOTE: Alexander Rossi turned Top 10 lap times in both practice sessions preceding qualifying at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, including setting the fastest lap of Group 2 in Practice 1. He continued to show the speed in the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet in qualifying, easily advancing to the second round by turning the second-fastest lap of Round 1, Group 1. Rossi started inside the Top 10 for the third time this season as he finished 9th in Round 2.



When the green flag flew, Rossi dove into Turn 1 on a set of sticker black Firestone Firehawks. As a new rule this weekend required teams to run two sets of black tires and two sets of alternate red tires, the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet crew selected red tires for Rossi’s Lap 17 and Lap 40 stops. Rossi held steady in the 9th position.



When the green flag flew, Rossi dove into Turn 1 on a set of sticker black Firestone Firehawks. As a new rule this weekend required teams to run two sets of black tires and two sets of alternate red tires, the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet crew selected red tires for Rossi’s Lap 17 and Lap 40 stops. Rossi held steady in the 9th position. Rossi made his final stop on Lap 62, using his second set of black Firestone Firehawks to finish the race. On Lap 70, the caution flag flew for the first time since the season opener, ending a streak of 408 green flag laps. Rossi, who was surrounded by cars on alternate red tires, was unable to hold them off on the restart. Despite his best efforts, he fell to 14th and remained there until the conclusion of the event.

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA CHEVROLET

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet, Finished 19th: “The day that could have been, should have been. We were running so well and we had a Top 10 car today. That’s where we should have been, but on one of my stops something happened to my pit lane speed control button so when I launched from the pit box I ended up with a pit lane speed violation. We were having a really good day so receiving a penalty is very frustrating. A positive for us was our pace and the middle stints were our best. I am really looking forward to the rest of the month and excited for the Indianapolis 500. We deserved the result here today that we didn’t get, but we will keep on trucking.”