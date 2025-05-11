 Indy Road Course Race Report

#10: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

May 10, 2025

— SPEEDWAY, IN

Alex Palou wins Sonsio Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course—his fourth win in five races

Honda scores five consecutive NTT INDYCAR SERIES races to start the year

Palou extends championship lead to 97 points after five races

Honda leads the manufacturers’ title by 93 points

Alex Palou drove to victory lane for the fourth time in five races, capturing the win in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Sonsio Grand Prix.

Palou scored his third-consecutive victory in the Indy GP—the lead-up race prior to the Indianapolis 500 later this month. The #10 Chip Ganassi Racing driver now leads the championship by 97 points as he looks for his third-consecutive championship and fourth title in five years.

Palou’s victory is the fifth-consecutive win for Honda to open the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. In addition to the Spaniard’s four victories (St. Petersburg, Thermal, Barber, and the Indy GP), Honda driver Kyle Kirkwood scored the win at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach last month.

The stellar start to the season has Honda leading the manufacturers’ title by 93 points over rival Chevrolet, 452-359.

A slew of Honda drivers marched through the field today to finish in top-10 positions, with Scott Dixon finishing fifth from a P16 start, Marcus Armstrong seventh from P15, Kyle Kirkwood eighth from 21st and Rinus VeeKay ninth from P24. Graham Rahal and Felix Rosenqvist also scored top-10 finishes for Honda, in sixth and 10th, respectively.

Sonsio Grand Prix Honda Race Results

1st Alex Palou

5th Scott Dixon

6th Graham Rahal

7th Marcus Armstrong

8th Kyle Kirkwood

9th Rinus VeeKay

10th Felix Rosenqvist

11th Louis Foster -R

17th Devlin DeFrancesco

24th Jacob Abel -R

25th Colton Herta

26th Marcus Ericsson

27th Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Andretti Global Honda

Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Dale Coyne Racing Honda – Not running, mechanical

Andretti Global Honda – Not running, mechanical

Andretti Global Honda – Not running, mechanical

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda – Not running, mechanical

R – Rookie

Quotes

Alex Palou (#10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) finished first: “ Number one! Super happy. It’s been an amazing start to the season. I would have never thought I would be in the position we’re in today—winning four races in the first five. Kudos to the amazing team that I have behind me in my CGR teammates, and to Honda and HRC. I just jump in the car and the car is really fast and super competitive! I cannot wait to, hopefully, be back here in this victory lane in a couple of weeks.”

Scott Dixon (#9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) finished fifth: “ It was tough, for sure. It’s hard to follow close right now with the weight and the tires. For us, we definitely made up time as people peeled off. Just being able to get the fuel mileage that we needed to—and Honda is always fantastic at that—created a bigger window for us to operate in so we could really use the tire when we needed to. It was a fun day, but still fifth. I’d rather be starting 10 spots further up and trying to race for the win!”

Kelvin Fu (Vice President, Honda Racing Corporation USA): “What is there left be said? Five in a row for Honda is just an incredible start to the season. Congratulations to Alex Palou and Chip Ganassi Racing, this is an incredible performance and the season is still early. A lot of work has gone into these results from the team at HRC both at the track and in the factory to help deliver more and more performance. It’s a great start into the Month of May, but coming up is what really matters. We’re ready to put 100% effort behind our teams going into qualifying next weekend and the Indy 500 the week after that.”

Next

The 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Championship kicks off preparations for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500. Practice begins this coming Tuesday, followed by qualifying May 17 and 18, and the Greatest Spectacle in Racing on Sunday, May 25th.

