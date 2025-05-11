Arrow McLaren 2025 Sonsio Grand Prix Race Report

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Race date: Saturday, May 10

Round: 5/17

Total laps: 85

Total race distance: 207.32mi/333.65 km

Length: 2.44mi.3.93

Number of turns: 14

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting position: 8th

Finishing position: P2

Championship position: 4th, 148 points

“Strong day for the No. 5 crew and the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. A lot of over cutting and under cutting across strategies today, and we made the most of it. The team did an awesome job to get from eighth to second. No one had the pace to be there with Palou once again, so we’ll take this heading into the big one and show up when it counts for the 500.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting position: 18th

Finishing position: P13

Championship position: 18th, 65 points

“I think we made the most of what we had today. It was well-executed, and the strategy was good. We made a few passes, and we were competitive on the Firestone Alternate tires. We struggled a lot on the Firestone Primaries but minimized the damage there. Yesterday was the bigger issue. Looking forward, if we can fix Qualifying and start further up, I think we’ll be competitive on race days. The pace is there. It just all needs to come together, and we’re making progress. Today was a good boost and pretty solid day going into the month of May.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting position: 14th

Finishing position: P16

Championship position: 3rd, 150 points

“Tough day and tough weekend really. I think we were on to fight for a good result, but the pit lane penalty ruined those plans. Not the race we wanted, but we’ll move on quickly because the next race up is the one we work all year for.

Tony Kanaan, Team Principal

“We always try to look at what was good and what we could have improved. Five podiums over five races as a team is a great result. When you have a driver that is dominating like Palou, it’s pretty hard, right? Pato bounced back and is in the championship hunt, and Nolan finished in the points. Christian was unlucky out of the pits, but as a team, we’re building. We’ve been pretty strong, very consistent, and that’s what matters in the championship. Now, we need to keep turning the knob to be able to win some races. After we win the next one, I think our problems will go away, and hopefully that’s in the cards for us. The team is in good spirits. I think we’re on a good path and just need to figure out how to execute and finish one place higher.”