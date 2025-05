Looking from E Stand down toward the pagoda and the pits during the Sonsio Grand Prix warm-up. Photo by Dan Schlosser (that’s a hint by the way) By Patrick Stephan The morning warm-up started with the air temp at 67F and the track at 100.8F. We went green at 11:32am ET, and were back to…



Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription and TSO Monthly Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here