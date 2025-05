Gordon Pipers at Indy. TSO Photo by Patrick By Patrick Stephan Quick notes before the INDY NXT by Firestone Race #2 Starts. Kyle Kirkwood and Colton Herta both had clutch issues per Andretti Global (and well, looking at them with the back 1/3 of the car off changing a clutch). Jacob Abel missed the session…



Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here