Tomorrow at the Track: Saturday, May 10

Saturday, May 10

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, May 9, 2025) – Information about Sonsio Grand Prix track activity Saturday, May 10 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

SCHEDULE (All times local):

9 a.m.-7 p.m.: Public gates open

9:30 a.m.: USF Pro 2000 Race 2

10:30 a.m.: USF2000 Race 2

11:32 a.m.: NTT INDYCAR SERIES Warmup

1:06 p.m.: INDY NXT by Firestone Race 2 (35 laps/55 minutes)

2:20 p.m.: USF Pro 2000 Race 3

4:52 p.m.: NTT INDYCAR SERIES Sonsio Grand Prix (85 laps)

TICKETS: $50 for General Admission. $64 for flex ticket seating in Northwest Vista (Sections 11-20), Southwest Vista (Sections 1-10), North Vista ADA (Sections 26-30), Tower Terrace (Sections 37-47, 75-79) and Paddock (Sections 9-14). Children 15 and under are admitted free with general admission or flex ticket paying adult. Reserved seats range from $59-$134.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN (9 a.m.-7 p.m.): Gate 1, Gate 2, Gate 3, Gate 4, Gate 6S, Gate 7, Gate 7S, Gate 9, Gate 10, Gate 10A, Gate 11A.

PARKING: Paid public parking is available in Lot 1A, Lot 2, Lot 3P and Main Gate lots for $20. Gate 1 Lot parking is available for $50. Motorcycle parking is also available at South Carousel Lot for $20. Paid ADA parking is available in Lot 3P, Lot 2, Northwest Gravel Lot, West Museum Lot, Flag Lot and Tower Suites Lot for $20 and Gate 1 Lot for $50. Free parking and ADA parking is available on the North 40 (Lot 7). Infield parking is located inside Turn 3 with pre-purchased parking pass.

CASHLESS OPERATIONS: The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a cashless facility. Please be prepared to complete your ticket, credentials, parking, concession and merchandise purchases with ease during your event via debit or credit card.

Tap-to-pay phone payments will be accepted, as will credit and debit transactions. Cash-to-Card machines, which convert paper money onto a temporary debit card, will be located in Pagoda Plaza and outside Turn 1 by concessions stand 7. These funds can be spent inside the venue, outside the venue, online or anywhere in the world where Mastercard/Visa debit cards are accepted.

MUSEUM: The IMS Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission tickets are $25, seniors (55 and over) are $23, and military (former and active) are $18. Tickets can be purchased online at https://imsmuseum.org/tickets/.