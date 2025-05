As the USF Pro 2000 Race finishes up, the NTT INDYCAR Series teams wait in Gasoline Alley to pull out for qualifying. TSO Photo by Patrick By Patrick Stephan Conditions to start qualifying are 68F ambient and 113.2F track. Round 1 Group 1: Group 1 rolled off with a mixture of tire choices. Pato O’Ward…



Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here