QUALIFYING NOTES – IMS Road Course

IMS ROAD COURSE QUALIFYING NOTES

STARTING POSITIONS

9th: ALEXANDER ROSSI No. 20 Java House Chevrolet

19th: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet RACE: Sonsio Grand Prix

TRACK: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

LOCATION: Indianapolis, Indiana, USA TRACK LAYOUT: 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course

RACE LENGTH: 85 Laps

RACE: Saturday – 4:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet, Starting 9th: “We had a generally okay day, but just missed out on a little bit in round two of qualifying. The No. 20 Java House Chevrolet is a good car, so I know that we can go forward from 9th.”

BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991

HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA

RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN

IMS ROAD COURSE STATS

NUMBER OF STARTS: 14

TOP 5 FINISHES: 7

TOP 10 FINISHES: 11

BEST START: 2nd (July 2022)

BEST FINISH: 1st (July 2022) CAREER STATS

SEASON: 10th

STARTS: 151

WINS: 8

POLES: 7

TOP 5 FINISHES: 50

TOP 10 FINISHES: 93

LAPS LED: 996 OF NOTE: Alexander Rossi turned Top 10 lap times in both practice sessions preceding qualifying at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course today, including setting the fastest lap of Group 2 in Practice 1. He continued to show the speed in the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet in qualifying, easily advancing the second round by turning the second-fastest lap of Round 1, Group 1. Rossi will start inside the Top 10 for the third time this season as he finished 9th in Round 2. Alexander Rossi is known for winning on the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval, but has also had consistent success on IMS’s road course. Over the past nine years, Rossi has finished 11th or better in 12 of 14 races. Seven of those results have been Top 5 finishes, including a victory in the July 2022 edition of the race. Rossi is looking to continue a strong start to his first season with ECR, including three Top 10 finishes in his first four races with the team. He started sixth in the second race of the season at the Thermal Club, placing ECR in the Firestone Fast 6 for the first time since mid-2022.



Java House made its on-track debut on Rossi’s No. 20 Chevrolet during his first test with ECR at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in October 2024. The innovative cold brew coffee brand will now serve as Rossi’s primary sponsor at select races throughout the 2025 season, including both races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In addition to its versatile Peel n Pour™ single serve beverages, Java House owns and operates cafes in the Indianapolis and Lafayette, IN markets.

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA CHEVROLET

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet, Starting 19th: “That was a frustrating qualifying session. I didn’t maximize my lap as best I could. The lockup I had in practice was still on my mind a bit and I lost all of my time in Turn 7 alone. Everywhere else, it was pretty good! The No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet is strong, I just need to execute better in qualifying. The bright side is we still have two sets of new reds for the race and that will help us.”