Dale Coyne Racing Sonsio Grand Prix Qualifying report

Sonsio Grand Prix Qualifying report

Indianapolis, Indiana (Friday, May 9, 2025) – Dale Coyne Racing’s Rinus VeeKay (No. 18 askROI Honda) will start alongside teammate Jacob Abel (No. 51 Mecum Auctions Honda) starting both P 24 & P 25 in the 2025 Sonsio Grand Prix

Rinus VeeKay – No. 18 askROI, Dale Coyne Racing Honda

VeeKay took to the track in Group 2, Round 1 of qualifying on the primary Firestone tires.

Veekay used these laps to warm up his tires and brakes and set a banker lap before pitting.

The Dale Coyne Racing crew changed VeeKay onto the alternate set of Firestone tires.

The No. 18 entry then set a fast lap of 01:10.520, placing Veekay in P24 for the Sonsio Grand Prix.

Post-qualifying quote:

“Tough, tough qualifying. After not having run much in Practice 1, it was hard to catch up with only 35 minutes in Practice 2 gave us limited time to maximize. We leaned on Jacob’s feedback and went the direction they were on. I think we made it a little bit better, but we are still behind the fast guys, so working hard right now to make it all right tomorrow, to make it a fun race and pass a lot of guys. Tomorrow should be a good day, I love this place, I have a win here and I want to do that again. As always, thanks to askROI and Honda for making everything I do possible, along with Dale for giving me this opportunity.”

Jacob Abel – No. 51 Abel Construction, Dale Coyne Racing Honda

The rookie took to the track on the alternate Firestone tires for his first qualifying laps to set a banker lap for his second run.

Abel then pitted for the Dale Coyne Racing crew to give him another set of alternate tires.

He went on to set a lap time of 01:10.660.

This lap places the rookie in P25 of the 27-car field.

Post-qualifying quote:

“We had pretty good balance in the car today, we just lacked overall pace. Me and the team are going to work hard overnight and try some new things to fix that, and I’m confident that we will. The team moral high after announcing two new partnerships in Mecum Auctions and my Danny Sullivan throwback with Miller High Life. We have the balance in the car that I like, so I’m confident that we will find the pace.”

Next Up:

Sonsio Grand Prix– Saturday, May 10, 2025 (FOX)