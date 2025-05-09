CHEVROLET IN INDYCAR: THE ROAD COURSE AT INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY QUALIFYING RECAP

CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

SONSIO INDY GRAND PRIX

ROAD COURSE AT INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

INDIANAPOLIIS, INDIANA

TEAM CHEVY QUALIFYING RECAP

MAY 9, 2025

Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden Put Chevrolet in Firestone Fast Six Qualifying at the IMS Road Course

Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden put their Team Penske Chevrolets in the Firestone Fast Six qualifying session for the Sonsio Grand Prix at the Road Course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

McLaughlin will start the No. 3 Sonsio Vehicle Protection Chevrolet from the outside of the second row in fourth position

Newgarden qualified the No. 2 Astemo Chevrolet on the outside of row three\

Six Chevrolet powered drivers transferred into the Fast 12 qualifying for the Sonsio Grand Prix

In addition to McLaughlin and Newgarden, Will Power, No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet; No. 5 Pato O’ward, No.5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet; Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Java House Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet and Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 Sexton Properties AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet made the run for the Firestone Fast Six

Ferrucci led the way for Chevrolet in the two practice sessions of the day

Tune-in Alert

Saturday, May 10, 2025

· NTT INDYCAR SERIES Warm Up – 11:30am (ET)/10:30am (CT)/9:30am (MT)/8:30am (PT) – FS1/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

· Sonsio Grand Prix (85 laps) – 4:30pm (ET)/3:30pm (CT)/2:30pm (MT)/1:30pm (PT) – FOX/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

SONSIO GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING RESULTS:

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING (QUOTES):

A.J. FOYT RACING

David Malukas, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet:

“Not much really to say other than it wasn’t good. We kind of knew going into it, the pace wasn’t really there as it was Barber. I think Barber hurt quite a bit, just because we had a very good car, but here, obviously we never really had the confidence all day. Then we came into qualifying, I think that it was just a lot worse than we were even expecting. so not great. We just need to keep our heads down and keep working at it and hopefully find some time.”

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Racing/Sexton Properties Chevrolet:

“Obviously, quite an interesting up and down day. Had a clutch issue so we missed a good part of FP 1 and almost all of FP 2, but the guys just stuck with it. Had a really good qualifying to get an advance but kind of missed it a little bit in the second round. We’ll look back and see kind of why. I definitely left some time on the table in my driving and I just don’t feel like I started the tire, very well either. So, kind of bummed not to advance the Fast Six but we have a good starting spot for tomorrow, and we’ll be good.”

ARROW MCLAREN

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“The car feels good. I think the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet crew have done a great job in giving me a good balance in Practice 1 and 2. We missed the Firestone Fast 6 because we’re losing speed on the straight, but hopefully we can find exactly what it is. This is a very straight-line speed sensitive track. We want to go forward tomorrow, not backwards. I trust the team is going to find it, and tomorrow we’ll be ready.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“It’s disappointing that we weren’t able to advance out of round one of Qualifying because I think we rolled off in a competitive window and had a pretty positive day overall. The margins in this series are so tight, and today proved that. We have work to do tomorrow, but I feel confident that we’ll be able to make our way up and come away with a good result.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“It was a frustrating session. We struggled with balance in both practices and went into Qualifying with something that was unknown; we didn’t use the Firestone Alternate tires in Practice 1 or 2, so not really having a reference for what the balance would be or how the tire would perform was tricky. It’s frustrating coming to a track where you know you’re fast, the pace has been in the car but it’s tough to drive. We tried to simplify that but then just missed and got it out of the window. At the end of the day, our options are limited tomorrow, so the race will be tough to make up positions. We will give it our best shot.”

ED CARPENTER RACING

Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Java House Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet:

“We had a generally okay day, but just missed out on a little bit in round two of qualifying. The No. 20 Java House Chevrolet is a good car, so I know that we can go forward from 9th.”

Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Splenda Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet:

“That was a frustrating qualifying session. I didn’t maximize my lap as best I could. The lockup I had in practice was still on my mind a bit and I lost all of my time in Turn 7 alone. Everywhere else, it was pretty good! The No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet is strong, I just need to execute better in qualifying. The bright side is we still have two sets of new reds for the race and that will help us.”

JUNCOS HOLLINGER RACING

Conor Daly, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet:

“Well, sadly, today we just got a little bit blocked in qualifying. You know, our group, I think, was extremely tough, definitely when it comes to just pace and how close everyone was. So, you know, probably could have improved a little bit had we got our lap without traffic, but, but yeah, I think we have a little bit more pace, obviously, in the car than where we qualified, which is kind of a shame, because, yeah, I thought this was going to be a good one for us, but tomorrow, I think we can race our way forward thanks to kind of the work we’ve been doing.”

Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet:

“It was a very busy day here at Indy road course. But overall, I think there’s a lot of positive to take from the day. Qualified P 17, and literally, 1/100 of a second moves us to P 13. So a little bit more to transfer into the fast 12, but I think that we still had that if we nailed a lap, but really, really good progress from the team. I mean, that’s my best qualifying ever, which is nothing to shout, shout about, but it makes me excited for the future together, and I think that tomorrow we’ll have good package.”

PREMA

Robert Shwartzman, No. 83 PREMA Racing Chevrolet

“It’s another unfortunate situation where I have had limited practice time and jumped straight into qualifying. I had only four laps total at a track I didn’t know so it was very difficult. I did the best I could but nonetheless I still didn’t feel really comfortable with the car. We definitely need to have a work through tonight to see what we can do for tomorrow’s race. We have nothing to lose, starting from behind. Tomorrow is another day, we’ll keep our heads down and try to figure something out.”

Callum Ilott, No, 90 PREMA Racing Chevrolet:

“It was a very close qualifying. We made big improvements and to get that close to seventh – we’re just half a tenth away – I think is a good carryover from Barber. Although the results don’t show it, it’s nice to be within fighting distance. We had a lot of work to do from Free Practice so it’s nice to get that close, but also a bit frustrating to be on the wrong side of it. We just have to see what we can do for tomorrow. We’re always trying to improve but it’s tough as it’s very tight.”

TEAM PENSKE

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Sonsio Vehicle Protection Team Penske Chevrolet:

﻿“The reds really perked the car up so that makes me a little worried on the black tire. But, you know, really, really proud of Benny (Bretzman) and the guys. I was complaining a fair bit in practice, and they tuned it up for me and got it going. And to make the Fast Six, not that I didn’t expect. I always expected, but it was nice to do it. And then obviously, this weekend, there’s a new tire, of rules, new allocations. How are you going to then head into the race still with so many unknowns, you just got to treat it every race the same. Just go in there and just hope that you choose the right strategy at the end of the day. You know, as a driver, the best thing I can do is just Execute and hit by marks saying these guys will do the same, and what will come will come.”