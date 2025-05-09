Big Machine Distillery and Chip Ganassi Racing Announce Partnership, Borchetta Bourbon Release Celebrating Team’s 35th Anniversary

Bourbon Will Feature History of Team Prominently

INDIANAPOLIS (May 9, 2025) – In collaboration with Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR), Big Machine Distillery will help celebrate the 35th anniversary of the team with the release of 2025’s Borchetta Bourbon. The award-winning distillery, located in Lynnville, TN, will release the bourbon just in time for the May festivities at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, including the Grand Prix of Indianapolis and the 109th Indianapolis 500 later this month. In addition, Borchetta Bourbon will have presence on both the No. 9 and the No. 10 Hondas driven by championship drivers Scott Dixon and Alex Palou.

This joint effort to celebrate the 35th anniversary includes a commemorative bottle and box highlighting the history of CGR. Each bottle also has a stopper adorned with a replica Dallara DW12 INDYCAR chassis, numbered 35 in honor of the anniversary. Select bottles will include signatures from team owner Chip Ganassi and legendary drivers Scott Dixon, Dario Franchitti and Alex Palou.

Racing fans and spirit lovers can purchase the limited-release Chip Ganassi 35th Anniversary Borchetta Bourbon at Big Red Speedway stores starting on May 19th in Indianapolis, IN, The Big Machine Tavern, 2824 Bransford Ave, Nashville, TN 37204, and the Big Machine Distillery, 122 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 3720. Additionally, fans across 42 states can order online for this limited release to capture a piece of history by visiting www.borchettabourbon.com/shop starting today.

Notes of Interest:

Celebrating History: Every element of this year’s Borchetta Bourbon has been influenced by the rich history and legacy of CGR. Among the team’s 23 championships are wins in some of the most iconic races in the world including five Indianapolis 500 wins, eight Rolex 24 at Daytona wins, two 12 Hours of Sebring wins, as well as victories in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Daytona 500 and the Brickyard 400.

From grain to barrel, every step of Borchetta Bourbon is carefully crafted to deliver a rich, complex and balanced Tennessee bourbon. Made in small batches and aged to perfection, it’s the ultimate expression of the Borchettas’ dedication to craftsmanship and authenticity. Timing is Everything: The bourbon debuts as the NTT INDYCAR SERIES heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Month of May. CGR started 2025 by winning three of the first four races with Alex Palou, driver of the No. 10 DHL Honda, who leads the points standings. Six-time champion and 2008 Indianapolis 500 winner Scott Dixon and INDYCAR sophomore Kyffin Simpson will join Palou as they all attempt to win the Greatest Spectacle in Racing later this month.

Quoteboard:

Scott Borchetta, Big Machine Founder and CEO: “I’m honored and excited to rejoin Chip Ganassi Racing as a sponsor and help celebrate their amazing 35 years in motorsports! This year’s release of our Borchetta Bourbon is dedicated to CGR and all their incredible accomplishments and will be released just in time for the 2025 Indy 500. We look forward to joining them in Victory Lane soon!”

Chip Ganassi, Owner, Chip Ganassi Racing: "Partnering with Big Machine Distillery for our 35th anniversary is more than just a celebration—it's a tribute to the shared passion that have fueled our organizations for decades. Scott Borchetta has been a long-time friend and supporter of our program, and launching the Chip Ganassi Racing 35th Anniversary Borchetta Bourbon together is a perfect way to toast the team's legacy and our partnership."

About Borchetta Bourbon

Borchetta Bourbon is a premium Tennessee bourbon, founded by music visionary Scott Borchetta and handcrafted by the award-winning team behind Big Machine Distillery. Curated in limited runs, each barrel is hand-selected by our master blender to deliver bold character and unmatched flavor. Rooted in Southern heritage and driven by a relentless pursuit of excellence, Borchetta Bourbon blends tradition, innovation, and soul into every bottle. Available online at borchettabourbon.com.