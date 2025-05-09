Arrow McLaren 2025 Sonsio Grand Prix Practice and Qualifying Report

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Practice and Qualifying date: Friday, May 9

Round: 5/17

Total laps: 85

Total race distance: 207.32 mi/333.65 km

Length: 2.44 mi/3.93 km

Number of turns: 14

Session start times:

Warm-up: Saturday, 11:32 a.m. – 11:57 a.m. EST

Saturday, 11:32 a.m. – 11:57 a.m. EST Green flag: Saturday, 4:52 p.m. EST

TUNE IN: Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P7, 1:10.2590

Total laps: 19

Practice 2: P14, 1:10.5349

Total laps: 13

Qualifying:

Round 1, Group 1: P1, 1:09.7902

Round 2: P8, 1:10.0083

Starting position: P8

“The car feels good. I think the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet crew have done a great job in giving me a good balance in Practice 1 and 2. We missed the Firestone Fast 6 because we’re losing speed on the straight, but hopefully we can find exactly what it is. This is a very straight-line speed sensitive track. We want to go forward tomorrow, not backwards. I trust the team is going to find it, and tomorrow we’ll be ready.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P6, 1:10.1853

Total laps: 17

Practice 2: P11, 1:10.4377

Total laps: 12

Qualifying:

Round 1, Group 2: P7, 1:10.0949

Starting position: P14

“It was a frustrating session. We struggled with balance in both practices and went into Qualifying with something that was unknown; we didn’t use the Firestone Alternate tires in Practice 1 or 2, so not really having a reference for what the balance would be or how the tire would perform was tricky. It’s frustrating coming to a track where you know you’re fast, the pace has been in the car but it’s tough to drive. We tried to simplify that but then just missed and got it out of the window. At the end of the day, our options are limited tomorrow, so the race will be tough to make up positions. We will give it our best shot.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P5, 1:10.1730

Total laps: 22

Practice 2: P9, 1:10.3914

Total laps: 13

Qualifying:

Round 1, Group 2: P9, 1:10.1178

Starting position: P18

“It’s disappointing that we weren’t able to advance out of round one of Qualifying because I think we rolled off in a competitive window and had a pretty positive day overall. The margins in this series are so tight, and today proved that. We have work to do tomorrow, but I feel confident that we’ll be able to make our way up and come away with a good result.”