Alex Palou leads Honda 1-2 in qualifying for the Sonsio GP at IMS

May 9, 2025

— SPEEDWAY, IN

Alex Palou takes back-to-back poles with stellar run at the Sonsio Grand Prix on the IMS road course

Graham Rahal qualifies P2 for Rahal Letterman Lanigan in a Honda front row lockout

RLL transfers all three of their Honda-powered IndyCars to the Firestone Fast Six

It was once again Alex Palou on top as the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda took pole position for tomorrow’s Sonsio Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

The 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season has been the Palou Show, as the Spaniard has notched three wins in the first four races of the year—creating a championship lead of 61 points as he goes for his fourth title in five years and third-consecutive championship.

Starting alongside Palou will be Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s Graham Rahal. RLL transferred all three of their Honda IndyCars into the Firestone Fast Six for Saturday’s Sonsio GP. Rookie Louis Foster will roll off third for the team, while Devlin DeFrancesco starts fifth.

Honda-powered cars made up four of the top five in qualifying as the manufacturer seeks its fifth-consecutive victory to open the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. In addition to Palou’s wins at St. Petersburg, Thermal and last week at Barber Motorsports Park, Kyle Kirkwood took a stunning victory at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach in April, leading home none other than Alex Palou in P2.

Sonsio GP Honda Qualifying Results

1st Alex Palou

2nd Graham Rahal

3rd Louis Foster -R

5th Devlin DeFrancesco

10th Kyffin Simpson

12th Felix Rosenqvist

13th Colton Herta

15th Marcus Armstrong

16th Scott Dixon

20th Marcus Ericsson

21st Kyle Kirkwood

24th Rinus VeeKay

25th Jacob Abel-R

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Andretti Global Honda

Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Andretti Global Honda

Andretti Global Honda

Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Dale Coyne Racing Honda

R – Rookie

Quotes

Alex Palou (#10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) qualified first: “Number one! Yeah! It’s been an amazing day. Even since first practice we’ve had a ton, a ton, of speed and just felt like in qualifying we were still improving each and every session. I’m really happy to be back on pole again and hopefully we can get another win for HRC and Honda.”

#10: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Pole Award

Graham Rahal (#15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda) qualified second: “It felt great for our team. It’s awesome for our program. I can’t say enough—I don’t think anyone was particularly happy with how we unloaded but this team just kept working and kept chunking away at it. And now, the three of us are in the top five, I can’t say enough about what that means for our program. And for Honda, four of the top five. Just a great day. It’s been a lot of hard work from everybody and hopefully this is a good sign of not just things to come this weekend and tomorrow, but the entire Month of May here at Indy.”

Louis Foster (#45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda) qualified third: “It was a great qualifying for us at the team and also for Honda. Honda 1-2-3, it’s been the Honda show this year. Palou had a lap time that I just don’t know where it comes from, to be honest with you. But, I’m super happy with our performance. Graham starting on the front row, me on row two, Devlin just back on row three, it’s a great day. The RLL team has always been strong here, but the #45 car was exceedingly strong today. I think we could have put a slightly better lap together, but you can’t be mad with that result and I’m looking forward to the race.”

Honda at the IMS Road Course

Honda-powered NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers and teams have won five consecutive races on the road course at Indianapolis.

Alex Palou has won back-to-back May Indy Grand Prix races in 2023 and 2024 and will be going for his third-consecutive win at the event this weekend.

Other Honda-powered winners on the Indy road course are Simon Pagenaud at the first Indy GP in 2014, Colton Herta (May 2022), Scott Dixon (Fall 2020, 2023) and Alexander Rossi (Fall 2022)

Where to Watch

Television coverage of Saturday’s Sonsio Grand Prix starts at 4:30 PM ET on Fox. Complete, flag-to-flag race coverage also will be available on the INDYCAR Radio Network, and SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation (Channel 160).

