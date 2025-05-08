Sonsio Grand Prix Fast Facts

Race weekend: Friday, May 9-Saturday, May 10

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course (clockwise)

Race distance: NTT INDYCAR SERIES: 85 laps / 207.3 miles | INDY NXT by Firestone: 35 laps / 85.365 miles or 55 minutes (each race)

Push to Pass parameters: NTT INDYCAR SERIES: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum single duration of 20 seconds. Push to Pass is not available on the initial start or any restart unless it occurs in the final two laps or three minutes of a timed race. | INDY NXT by Firestone: A maximum of 50 activations total or 150 seconds of total push to pass time.

Hybrid energy deployment parameters: Unlimited activation, with a maximum deployment of 425 kilojoules (kj) per lap

Firestone tire allotment: NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Five sets primary (hard) and four sets alternate (soft) to be used during the event weekend. Teams fielding a rookie driver may use one additional set of primary tires in the first practice session. Teams must use two sets of primary and two sets of alternate tires for at least two laps in the race. INDY NXT by Firestone: Four new sets to be used during the doubleheader weekend with one new set used for qualifying and another new set used during each race. A carryover set from the Barber event may be used during practice.

2024 race winners:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Alex Palou (No. 10 DHL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda)

INDY NXT by Firestone

Race 1: Jacob Abel (No. 51 ABEL Motorsports)

Race 2: Louis Foster (No. 26 Andretti Global)

2024 NTT P1 Award winner (NTT INDYCAR SERIES):

Alex Palou (No. 10 DHL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda), 1 minute, 9.0004 seconds, 127.251 mph

2024 INDY NXT by Firestone pole winner:

Race 1: Jacob Abel (No. 51 ABEL Motorsports) 1:14.9358, 117.172 mph

Race 2: Jacob Abel (No. 51 ABEL Motorsports) 1:15.0528, 116.990 mph

Qualifying records:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Will Power, 1:07.7044, 129.687 mph, May 12, 2017 (Set in Round 3 of knockout qualifying)

INDY NXT by Firestone

Ed Jones, 1:14.6743, 117.583 mph, May 13, 2016

FOX Sports telecasts: NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Practice 1, 9:30 a.m. ET, Friday, FS2 (live); Practice 2, 1 p.m. ET Friday, FS2 (live); Qualifying, 4:30 p.m. ET Friday, FS1 (live); Warmup, 11:30 a.m. ET Saturday, FS1 (live); Race, 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX (live). Will Buxton is the play-by-play announcer for FOX’s coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Georgia Henneberry, Kevin Lee and Jack Harvey are the pit reporters. | INDY NXT By Firestone: Practice 1, 11 a.m. ET, Friday, FS2 (live); Qualifying, 2:30 p.m. ET Friday, FS2 (live); Race 1, 7 p.m. ET Friday, FS1 (live); Race 2, 1 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1 (live). Kevin Lee is the play-by-play announcer for FOX Sports’ coverage of INDY NXT by Firestone alongside analyst Jack Harvey. Georgia Henneberry is the pit reporter, while guest analysts Santino Ferrucci (Race 1) and Tim Cindric (Race 2) will join for the race telecasts.

INDYCAR Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Jake Query, Nick Yeoman and Michael Young are the turn announcers. Alex Wolff, Rob Blackman and Rich Nye are the pit reporters. The Sonsio Grand Prix race (4 p.m. ET Saturday), the INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix doubleheader (6:55 p.m. ET Friday and 12:55 p.m. ET Saturday) and all NTT INDYCAR SERIES practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation 218, indycar.com/leaderboard and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA. All INDY NXT by Firestone practices, qualifying sessions and races are available on SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation 218, indycar.com/leaderboard and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.

At-track schedule (all times local):

Friday, May 9

9:30-10:50 a.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice (split group format), FS2 (Live)

11:05-11:55 a.m. INDY NXT by Firestone practice, FS2 (Live)

1:10-2 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice (35 minutes of green flag – limited guarantee), FS2 (Live)

2:30-3 p.m. INDY NXT by Firestone qualifying, (two groups/12 minutes each), FS2 (Live)

4:35 p.m. Qualifying for the NTT P1 Award (three rounds of NTT INDYCAR SERIES knockout qualifications), FS1 (Live)

7:01 p.m. INDY NXT by Firestone Indianapolis Grand Prix Race 1 “Drivers, start your engines”

7:06 p.m. INDY NXT by Firestone Indianapolis Grand Prix Race 1 (35 laps/55 minutes), FS1 (Live)

Saturday, May 10

11:32-11:57 a.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES warmup (25 minutes), FS1 (Live)

1:01 p.m. INDY NXT by Firestone Indianapolis Grand Prix Race 2 “Drivers, start your engines”

1:06 p.m. INDY NXT by Firestone Indianapolis Grand Prix Race 2 (35 laps/55 minutes), FS1 (Live)

4:30 p.m. FOX on air

4:45 p.m. Sonsio Grand Prix “Drivers, start your engines”

4:52 p.m. Sonsio Grand Prix (85 laps/207.3 miles), FOX (Live)

“WHAT TO LOOK FOR” AT IMS:

Palou Eyes IMS Three-peat: Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing has won three of 2025’s first four races and leads the NTT INDYCAR SERIES points standings by 60 points. He’s also won the past two Sonsio Grands Prix. Palou could become the first driver since Josef Newgarden won three straight races at World Wide Technology Raceway from 2020-2022. Among tracks on the current NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule, three in a row has only been accomplished four other times. Bobby Rahal won four in a row at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (1984-87), Al Unser Jr. won four in a row at Long Beach (1988-91) Michael Andretti won three straight at Portland (1990-1992) and Sebastien Bourdais won three in a row at Long Beach (2005-07). Penske’s Power Play: Roger Penske may be the owner of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but IMS has long been a Team Penske playground, and that includes races on the road course. Led by Will Power’s five race wins, Roger Penske’s drivers have won eight times on this circuit, including two wins from Simon Pagenaud (2016, 2019) and another from Josef Newgarden (2020).

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Notes:

The Sonsio Grand Prix will be the 17th INDYCAR SERIES event conducted on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Active race winners expected to compete are Alex Palou, Alexander Rossi, Colton Herta, Rinus VeeKay, Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden and Will Power.

ACTIVE RACE WINNER WINS SEASONS Will Power 5 2015, 2017, 2018 (Sonsio Grand Prix); 2020 (Harvest Grand Prix-2); 2021 (Gallagher Grand Prix) Scott Dixon 2 2020 (Sonsio Grand Prix); 2023 (Gallagher Grand Prix) Alex Palou 2 2023 (Sonsio Grand Prix), 2024 Colton Herta 1 2022 (Sonsio Grand Prix) Josef Newgarden 1 2020 (Harvest Grand Prix-1) Alexander Rossi 1 2022 (Gallagher Grand Prix) Rinus VeeKay 1 2021 (Sonsio Grand Prix)

Six NTT P1 Award winners have won on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course from the pole: Alex Palou won the 2024 Sonsio Grand Prix from the pole. Will Power won the 2015, 2017 and 2018 Sonsio Grand Prix and the second Harvest GP race in 2020 from the pole. Simon Pagenaud also won the Sonsio Grand Prix from the pole in 2016.

ACTIVE POLE WINNER POLES SEASONS Will Power 5 2015, 2017, 2018, 2020 (Sonsio Grand Prix and Harvest Grand Prix-2) Felix Rosenqvist 2 2019, 2022 (Gallagher Grand Prix) Alex Palou 1 2024 Graham Rahal 1 2023 (Gallagher Grand Prix) Christian Lundgaard 1 2023 (Sonsio Grand Prix) Pato O’Ward 1 2021 (Gallagher Grand Prix) Rinus VeeKay 1 2020 (Harvest Grand Prix-1)

Four drivers have competed in every INDYCAR SERIES race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course – Scott Dixon , Josef Newgarden , Will Power and Graham Rahal . All are entered this weekend.

, , and . All are entered this weekend. Team Penske has eight wins on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020-Race 2, 2020-Race 3, 2021-Race 2). Chip Ganassi has four wins – with Scott Dixon in 2020-Race 1 and 2023-Race 2 and Alex Palou in 2023-Race 1 and 2024. Andretti Autosport and Ed Carpenter Racing are the only other teams to win at the track. Andretti Autosport won the Sonsio Grand Prix with Colton Herta in May 2022 and Gallagher Grand Prix with Alexander Rossi in August 2022, while Ed Carpenter Racing won in 2021-Race 1 with Rinus VeeKay .

in 2020-Race 1 and 2023-Race 2 and in 2023-Race 1 and 2024. Andretti Autosport and Ed Carpenter Racing are the only other teams to win at the track. Andretti Autosport won the Sonsio Grand Prix with in May 2022 and Gallagher Grand Prix with in August 2022, while Ed Carpenter Racing won in 2021-Race 1 with . Three NTT INDYCAR SERIES Rookie of the Year contenders – Jacob Abel, Louis Foster and Robert Shwartzman – are entered and will race an NTT INDYCAR SERIES car on the IMS road course for the first time alongside veteran driver Nolan Siegel. Milestones: Scott Dixon will attempt to make his 344th consecutive start, extending his INDYCAR SERIES record.

INDY NXT by Firestone Notes:

INDY NXT by Firestone will conduct a doubleheader weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend with a pair of 35-lap races. Dennis Hauger continued his dominating season scoring his second straight win on May 4 at Barber Motorsports Park and sits atop the point standings.

continued his dominating season scoring his second straight win on May 4 at Barber Motorsports Park and sits atop the point standings. Juan Manuel Correa will make his INDY NXT debut in the first of several starts this season with HMD Motorsports. The American / Ecuadorian driver has raced in FIA Formula 3 and Formula 2 as well as the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Rolex 24 at Daytona. Correa demonstrated remarkable resilience, particularly after recovering from a life-threatening crash in 2019. His recovery and return to racing were a testament to his grit and determination.

will make his INDY NXT debut in the first of several starts this season with HMD Motorsports. The American / Ecuadorian driver has raced in FIA Formula 3 and Formula 2 as well as the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Rolex 24 at Daytona. Correa demonstrated remarkable resilience, particularly after recovering from a life-threatening crash in 2019. His recovery and return to racing were a testament to his grit and determination. Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the home race for second-year driver Jack William Miller, the son of former INDYCAR SERIES competitor Dr. Jack Miller. The younger Miller, who hails from Indianapolis and attends IU Indianapolis, competes for ABEL Motorsport with Miller Vinatieri Motorsports – a team co-owned by Dr. Jack Miller and former Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri.

Group qualifying will decide the starting grids on during the Indianapolis Grand Prix doubleheader. Based on the best lap times from the practice session immediately preceding qualifying, the fastest driver in that session will choose which group will compete in the first of the two qualifying segments. With 12 minutes allotted for each group (with a guarantee of one timed lap), the fastest driver between the two sessions will be awarded the Race 1 pole position with the drivers who finished behind that driver, in order and in that group, occupying the odd-numbered starting positions (3, 5, 7, etc.) for the race and the drivers who finished in order from the other group occupying the even-numbered starting positions (2, 4, 6, etc.). The grid for the second race will be determined by each drivers’ second fastest lap, with drivers who finished behind the polesitter, in order and in that group, occupying the odd-numbered starting positions (3, 5, 7, etc.) for the race and the drivers who finished in order from the other group occupying the even-numbered starting positions (2, 4, 6, etc.). One driver and entrant championship point will be awarded to the fastest car in each qualifying group for each race.