Jeremy Kelley joined AJ Foyt Racing as a “rookie” in motorsports last year. Born in Louisville, he grew up across the Ohio River in Jeffersonville, Ind. and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture from Purdue University. In the U.S. Marine Corp from 2000-2006, he served in multiple arenas, including Iraq in 2003. Currently, he drives the transporter that hauls the No. 4 Chevrolet driven by David Malukas. We asked him a few questions…

When in the Marines, did you serve overseas? Most memorable experience?

JK: “I served in Iraq in 2003 with A (Alpha) Company, 8th Tank Battalion. My most memorable experience was the Battle of An Nasariyah, Iraq in March 2003 because our company had no casualties, saved some infantry that was under fire, and ultimately won the battle.” Note: That battle is considered one of the fiercest battles in urban warfare and lasted two weeks.

We thank you for your service. Switching gears, how did you become interested in motorsports? JK: “I first wanted to go to the Indy 500 when I was about 8 or 9 years old because my dad, my uncle and my grandpa would go and I would hear about it when they got home after the race. When I had the chance as a teenager, we might go to some sprint car races or modified stocks running figure 8s.”

Where/when was the first race you attended?

JK: “The 1986 Indy 500.”

When and where did you start your professional career in racing? When did you realize you could make a career out of it?

JK: “Last year, 2024 with AJ Foyt Racing at the beginning of the season.”

Have you ever raced cars yourself?

JK: “No but I wouldn’t mind at all getting behind the wheel.”

How did you come to work for AJ Foyt Racing?

JK: “At the beginning of last year, the company I was hauling cars for was going out of business. Through someone there I found out AJ Foyt Racing was looking for drivers. I was basically in the right place at the right time.”

What does your job entail (besides driving the transporter)?

JK: “I set up the pits for the No. 4 car, help during pit stops (holds the sign board for the driver), help with hospitality, and do a variety of jobs that just need to be done.”

What do you enjoy most about working in the INDYCAR Series?

JK: “Obviously, the competition of trying to beat all the other teams. But you come in contact with a lot of good people from various places. There is travel to different locations but you still have an off season where there is work to be done for the next year but you can have a life outside of the race track without having to be on the road all year long.”

What is your favorite track and why?

JK: “Indianapolis. It’s the biggest race in the world and that’s the one everybody wants to win. There are good tracks in several places, but no other track that has the tradition, history, or notoriety to compare to it. If you win there, you’re not just at the top of the racing world, but with a team at the top of the world of sports.”

What is your most significant achievement to date?

JK: “Several I suppose, graduated college, served in the US Marine Corps and survived combat, got married and we have a daughter.”

A family photo taken a while back–Jeremy with wife Jennifer and daughter Emma.

What interests/hobbies do you have outside of racing?

JK: “I have an amateur radio license, at one time I had some bee hives, and when I get the time, I like to go trap shooting and fishing.”

What are the top 3 things on your bucket list?

JK: “Win the Indy 500.

Retire one day with enough to be comfortable.

Own my own farm.”

What is the best advice you’ve ever received (and from whom)?

JK: “There are two pieces of advice from my dad:

‘Try not to make the same mistake twice.’

‘The helping hand you’re looking for is on the end of your arm.’

It might sound a little harsh but there was some joking with it also.”

SANTINO FERRUCCI: Driver No. 14 Sexton Properties Chevrolet

Santino Ferrucci started 13th at Barber Motorsport Park last week and finished 18th after a mistake by the fueler (who is no longer fueling for the team) resulted in having to make an extra pitstop. He finished 18th despite having what he described as a very fast race car. He is confident about going into the Sonsio Grand Prix.



“We did the test there (the IMS road course). The car feels pretty good. It’s hard to say what’s gonna happen. It’s always a very unique weekend in that respect, but I feel confident. I think Mike (Armbrester, his race engineer) and I are making a lot of really good strides in figuring out what I need in the car setup. It’s always nice to kick off the 500 with the GP and hopefully we’ll get a good result there. (What is the best part about the Indy GP?) “I don’t have to travel far to get to work.”

Ferrucci will be the driver analyst on FOX’s FS1 broadcast of the INDY NXT by Firestone race at the IMS road course Friday night starting at 7 p.m. ET. Ferrucci has done analysis on the FLO Racing broadcasts of open wheel events, but this will be his first time in the FOX booth.

DAVID MALUKAS: Driver No. 4 Chevrolet

David Malukas described his car as “mega” after climbing out of it at Barber but his disappointment at not being able to get clear track was evident. He finished 16th. With the IMS road course offering two passing zones (Turn 1 and Turn 7), Malukas is looking forward to this weekend’s event.

“It feels good to finally be back in the Month of May! We’ve had some unlucky moments to start this season, however we’ve made great progress with our car and know we have the pace to be running up at the front. We’ve already had a test at the Indy GP course a few weeks back so we have a good baseline to work with. Hopefully we can get some luck on our side and show the pace that this car has at the Indy GP!”

FOX will broadcast the Sonsio Grand Prix on May 10, Saturday afternoon starting at 4:30 p.m. ET. Practices will be broadcast on FS2: Friday, May 9 at 9:30 am and again at 1:00 pm. Qualifying airs on FS1 starting at 4:30pm Friday. The final warmup on Saturday airs on FS1 starting at 11:30 pm. All times Eastern.