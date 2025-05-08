Leah Crane To Perform National Anthem at Sonsio Grand Prix

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, May 8, 2025) – Indianapolis native Leah Crane will perform the national anthem before the start of the Sonsio Grand Prix on Saturday, May 10 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“The national anthem, especially when performed by someone who also calls Indiana home, is an emotional and moving moment before the start of a race,” INDYCAR and IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “Leah has performed at events throughout the state, including here at IMS, and her rendition will be a great way to lead into the Sonsio Grand Prix on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.”

Crane is well known to audiences in the Hoosier state, throughout the Midwest and beyond. The versatile singer studied at the renowned IU Jacobs School of Music. Equally at home on the international concert stage, in commercial recording studios and in faith communities, she is also the lead vocalist for Pavel & Direct Contact Latin Jazz and Salsa.

A studio session singer, Crane can often be heard on national promotional recordings for various music publishers, including Walt Disney, Hal Leonard, Beckenhorst, Lorenz, Alfred, Carl Fischer and Shawnee Press.

Crane has sung the national anthem for many events, including for the Indianapolis Colts, Indiana Pacers, the NCAA Final Four Championship, AMA Supercross and NASCAR.

In addition to her many musical pursuits, Crane is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at IU Health’s Riley Hospital for Children, having earned a graduate degree in social work from Indiana University.

FOX’s live coverage of the Sonsio Grand Prix starts at 4:30 p.m. (ET) Saturday, May 10.

Visit ims.com to purchase tickets for the Sonsio Grand Prix on Saturday, May 10 and for more information on the complete Month of May schedule at IMS